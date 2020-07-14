Toshakhana reference against Nawaz: Court notices displayed at Jati Umra, Model Town

LAHORE: A notice of accountability court (Islamabad) was displayed at Jati Umra and Model Town residences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, directing him to appear before it on Aug 17 in the Toshakhana reference.

According to the notice, “Nawaz Sharif committed offence of punishable under Section 9 read with Section 10 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and it has been returned to a warrant of arrest thereupon issued that the said accused cannot be found and whereas it has been shown to my satisfaction that the said accused has absconded. Proclamation under section 87 CrPC is hereby made that the said accused Nawaz Sharif is required to appear before this court to answer the said reference on Aug 17.”

The accountability court of Islamabad last month had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif in the reference. Nawaz, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani are accused of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana.

The NAB reference alleged that Mr Zardari and Mr Sharif had obtained cars from Toshakhana by paying 15 per cent of the price of the cars. The bureau further alleged that Mr Gilani had facilitated Mr Zardari and Mr Nawaz to the effect.

The court directed the Foreign Office to execute arrest warrants against Mr Sharif through the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The NAB special prosecutor told the court that Mr Sharif was residing in Avenfield Apartments in the UK. He suggested that the court issue a directive to publish the notice in UK newspapers.

Nawaz Sharif has been in London for his medical treatment since November last. He left abroad after the court granted him bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, and Al-Azizia reference in which he was convicted for seven years. The court had given him four weeks permission for his treatment abroad.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2020