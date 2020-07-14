DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 14, 2020

Scheme for welfare of mothers, newborns soon

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated Jul 14 2020

Email

SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar says Rs150bn given away under Ehsaas programme. — Radio Pakistan/File
SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar says Rs150bn given away under Ehsaas programme. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a welfare initiative this month for improving health facilities for new-born babies and mothers.

The programme will be called Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa, according to the Prime Minister Office (PMO). Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar met Mr Khan on Monday for a briefing on the scheme.

“The prime minister will launch Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa programme within the next few weeks,” said an official handout issued by the PMO.

The programme aims to prevent stunting in children through the provision of specialised nutritious food to pregnant and lactating mothers and children under the age of 24 months, ensuring immunisation coverage and awareness creation with regard to hygiene, breastfeeding and sanitation.

Initially, the programme is commencing in nine districts where 31 Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa centres will be established at tehsil or district level health facilities. More details of the programme will be shared with the media in a couple of days.

Official says Rs150bn given away under Ehsaas programme

Prime Minister Khan has been calling for better nutrition for the newborn and minors as the country is already suffering from stunted growth in which children remain short-heighted and physically weak.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of “PTI Woman Empowerment Committee” was held on Monday with MNA Zille Huma in the chair.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed, MNA Uzma Riyaz Jadoon, Nusrat Wahid, Nuzhat Pathan, Media Adviser on Health and Social Development Adeela Khan, MPA Zeenat Bibi and President Women Wing Malakand region Farzana Javed.

The meeting deliberated on the legislative, administrative and other measures needed to ensure protection of the women rights, provision of education, quality healthcare and ensuring them equal opportunities in all the sphere of life as per party’s manifesto. The meeting also discussed critical issues such as honour killing, gender-based discrimination, domestic violence, crimes against women and loopholes in the existing system which are exploited to the disadvantage of women.

The committee noted that the goal of sustained and inclusive socio-economic development would remain elusive till the women of the country were provided with equal opportunities and a conducive environment to play their due role in nation building process.

“Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is the only political party that provided the women of the country a platform to play proactive role in political sphere,” the head of the committee said while speaking on the occasion.

It was decided that a roadmap for legislative and administrative steps would be finalised on priority to ensure protection of rights of the women as per party’s manifesto. In this context, responsibilities were assigned to the members of the committee.

The SAPM also gave details about the Ehsaas cash programme, under which over Rs150 billion has so far been distributed among the poor and daily workers affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The prime minister directed Dr Sania to expand the scope of the cash programme to provide monetary assistance to those deserving people who have so far not been covered.

APP adds: The federal government had initiated the nationwide programme to disburse Rs12,000 each among those affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

According to an update received on Mon­day, Rs69.29bn has been disbursed among over 5,725,000 deserving families in Punjab so far, while around Rs45.36bn has been disbursed among 3,761,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs26.18bn has been disbursed among 2,157,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while over Rs7.71bn has been disbursed among 634,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs2.51bn has been distributed among 204,000 persons, while Rs1.10bn has been distributed among more than 90,000 people in Gilgit-Baltistan. An amount of Rs800 million has been disbursed among 66,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 14 2020

Housing scheme

THE policy and fiscal incentives announced by the PTI government to push construction activity has two objectives....

Jul 14 2020

The power game

AS summer drags on, there seems to be little respite for the people of Karachi where power cuts — scheduled and...

Jul 14 2020

Killing the virus

AFTER a considerable lull, polio eradication efforts will once again resume in Pakistan. Before the novel ...

Jul 13 2020

No FBR reform?

PAKISTAN’S tax policy is regressive, unfair, opaque and complex, and tax administration is one of the most...

Jul 13 2020

Hunger & the virus

AS countries tackle the fallout from Covid-19 on the healthcare infrastructure and economy, looming over them is...

Jul 13 2020

Elephant in the room

IN May, the Islamabad High Court ordered the release of caged animals that were kept in inhumane conditions at...