Today's Paper | July 13, 2020

Coronavirus crisis may get "worse and worse and worse", warns WHO

Reuters Jul 13 2020

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. — AFP/File
"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

"If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go — it is going to get worse and worse and worse."

Global infections stand at 13 million, according to a Reuters tally, with more than half a million deaths.

Tedros, whose leadership has been heavily criticised by US President Donald Trump, said that of 230,000 new cases on Sunday, 80% were from 10 nations, and 50% from just two countries.

The United States and Brazil are the countries worst hit.

"There will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future ... There is a lot to be concerned about," Tedros added, in some of his strongest comments of recent weeks.

Tedros said the WHO had still not received formal notification of the US pullout announced by Trump. The US president says the WHO pandered to China, where the Covid-19 disease was first detected, at the start of the crisis.

Trump, who wore a protective face mask for the first time in public at the weekend, has himself been accused by political opponents of not taking the coronavirus seriously enough, something he denies.

A WHO advance team has gone to China to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus, first discovered in the city of Wuhan. The team’s members are in quarantine, as per standard procedure, before they begin work with Chinese scientists, WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan said.

bhaRAT©
Jul 13, 2020 08:41pm
Very true. As it is evident in Brazil and India.
Recommend 0
Ajay Rathore
Jul 13, 2020 08:42pm
" Believe us, For last 5 months, whatever statment you have released, is already known to last common man in this world. Please let us know what are you doing as a solution for that, as biggest concerned entity. People are interested in that So far, you have failed reasonably on that."
Recommend 0
sunilsm
Jul 13, 2020 08:45pm
Mr. Tedros:Test test test, worse worse worse and bye bye bye. .
Recommend 0
AAA
Jul 13, 2020 08:48pm
It was written on the wall, just confirm now though.
Recommend 0
Amjad
Jul 13, 2020 09:03pm
Yes yes we know it will only be resolved once everyone is vaccinated and millions are made by big pharma.
Recommend 0
Aftab
Jul 13, 2020 09:17pm
At one point of time this virus has the potential to infect everyone in this plant . We need herd immunity and an antivirus .
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Jul 13, 2020 09:18pm
@bhaRAT©, like covid is finished in Pakistan Pakistan covid cases is less cause there is less testing
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
Jul 13, 2020 09:19pm
@sunilsm, simple solution if you don’t like the trend, STOP TESTING!
Recommend 0
Harry
Jul 13, 2020 09:24pm
This is good for nothing Organization. Supported China when other countries should have banned all travel. And then did nothing to top pandemic or create medicine. And now scaring people. Check for their statements since Dec 2019 to till now and you will release they don't know anything to be named as WHO. World Helpless Organization
Recommend 0

