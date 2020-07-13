DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 13, 2020

China hits top US lawmakers, envoy with sanctions over Xinjiang

AFP Jul 13 2020

Email

This file photo taken on January 21, shows Senator Ted Cruz speaking to reporters as he arrives for the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump. — AFP
This file photo taken on January 21, shows Senator Ted Cruz speaking to reporters as he arrives for the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump. — AFP

China on Monday slapped retaliatory sanctions on three senior Republican lawmakers and a US envoy in a deepening row over Beijing's treatment of Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region.

Some of the most outspoken critics of China — Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz along with Congressman Chris Smith — were targeted by the action, as well as the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, Sam Brownback.

The unspecified “corresponding sanctions” were announced days after the US imposed visa bans and asset freezes on several Chinese officials, including the Communist Party chief in Xinjiang, Chen Quanguo, over rights abuses in the region.

The move was “in response to the US's wrong actions”, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing.

“We urge the US to immediately withdraw its wrong decision, and stop any words and actions that interfere in China's internal affairs and harm China's interests,” she said.

“China will make a further response depending on the development of the situation.”

Sanctions will also be applied on the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, an agency that monitors human rights in the Asian country.

The two countries have traded barbs and sanctions on a slew of issues since US President Donald Trump took office, from trade to more recent spats over the coronavirus pandemic, a security law in Hong Kong, and Chinese policies in the far west regions of Tibet and Xinjiang.

'Horrific' abuses

Witnesses and human rights groups say that China has rounded up more than one million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang in a vast brainwashing campaign aimed at forcibly homogenising minorities into the country's Han majority.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said last week the United States was acting against “horrific and systematic abuses” in the western region including forced labour, mass detention and involuntary population control.

China rejects the accusations, but it has acknowledged sending Uighurs to “vocational education centres” to learn Mandarin and job skills in a bid to steer them away from separatism following a spate of deadly violence in the fractious region.

“I have to point out that Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs. The US has no right or basis to interfere,” Hua said on Monday.

China is “unwavering in its determination to fight against forces of violence and terrorism, forces of separatism, and that of religious extremism,” Hua said.

"Its determination to oppose any external forces' interference in Xinjiang affairs and China's internal affairs is unwavering as well."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 13 2020

No FBR reform?

PAKISTAN’S tax policy is regressive, unfair, opaque and complex, and tax administration is one of the most...

Jul 13 2020

Hunger & the virus

AS countries tackle the fallout from Covid-19 on the healthcare infrastructure and economy, looming over them is...

Jul 13 2020

Elephant in the room

IN May, the Islamabad High Court ordered the release of caged animals that were kept in inhumane conditions at...

Jul 12 2020

Minus one chatter

THE last few weeks have seen feverish discussion on the possibility of a ‘minus one’ formula being applied to ...

Jul 12 2020

120 more courts?

JUSTICE must not only be done; it must be seen to be done — but the National Accountability Bureau appears ...

Jul 12 2020

Hagia Sophia decision

IT is a living monument to history, one that Byzantine emperors, Ottoman sultans and Turkish nation-builders have...