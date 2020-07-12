DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 12, 2020

4 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated Jul 12 2020

Email

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan. — Photo courtesy ISPR
The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: "Four terrorists were killed during an IBO in Vezhda Sar, eight kilometres southwest of Boya, Miranshah, North Waziristan district.

"Sanitisation force conducted [an] operation against terrorists' hideout in Vezhda Sar this morning. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces," the statement added.

Four soldiers were killed in the exchange of fire, the ISPR said. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred sepoys, calling them "heroes".

"No sacrifice is greater than the supreme sacrifice of life for the motherland. Valiant soldiers of our armed forces who laid down their lives in operation in North Waziristan are our heroes," he said in a tweet.

"The nation will remain grateful to them for their sacrifices."

In May, seven soldiers were martyred in two separate terror attacks in Balochistan.

According to the ISPR statement, terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Mach using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), claiming the lives of six Pakistan Army soldiers.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and Abdul Jabbar.

In a separate incident at Kech, another soldier, Sipahi Imdad Ali was martyred in an exchange of fire with militants.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 12 2020

Minus one chatter

THE last few weeks have seen feverish discussion on the possibility of a ‘minus one’ formula being applied to ...

Jul 12 2020

120 more courts?

JUSTICE must not only be done; it must be seen to be done — but the National Accountability Bureau appears ...

Jul 12 2020

Hagia Sophia decision

IT is a living monument to history, one that Byzantine emperors, Ottoman sultans and Turkish nation-builders have...

Jul 11 2020

Pricing medicine

THE drug-pricing issue has once again taken centre stage in the debate on affordable healthcare triggered by the...

Jul 11 2020

Back to school?

AFTER a nearly five-month closure due to Covid-19, schools and universities in Pakistan are scheduled to reopen on...

Jul 11 2020

Yemen famine

THERE is yet more grim news from Yemen, as the UN says the Arab state is once more on the brink of famine. According...