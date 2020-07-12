DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 12, 2020

Murad cautions against 'declaring early victory', urges people to get tested for Covid-19

Dawn.com Jul 12 2020

Email

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaking to the media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaking to the media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday warned against declaring an "early victory" on the country's efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic and urged citizens to get tested.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the chief minister said that the provincial government had started taking steps to combat the disease since February.

"Today we are in control of the situation to a certain extent [but] I don't think we are fully in control, and it is up to us [how we move forward]."

He stated that the objective behind introducing restrictions was not to eradicate the disease but to slow its spread so that the government could work on improving health facilities. "We did have major issues at hospitals at one point, people could not find space in hospitals," he said, adding that the situation was eventually resolved.

Recounting all the steps taken by the government with regard to increasing the number of health facilities in the province, Shah said: "Right now, doctors also don't know [how to treat Covid-19]. There's something new being touted everyday. At the start, hydroxychloroquine was recommended, but now they say not to use it.

"Until they figure out a treatment, we have to identify possible patients, we have to trace, and we have to test them [...] if they come back positive we have to trace their contacts so that we can stop the spread of the virus," he said.

Shah pointed out that Sindh has been conducting at least double the number of tests of any province since the pandemic began.

"I have the data till July 11, according to which we are conducting 11,790 tests per million [population]. Punjab is doing 5,359 tests, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is doing 4,898 and Balochistan is conducting 4,316 tests per million.

"Punjab is ranked second, but it is also conducting less than half of the tests we are carrying out." Despite this, I am still not satisfied with Sindh's testing capacity, he said.

The health department is working on increasing testing, the chief minister said, adding that field staff had also tested positive which meant that testing teams had to be changed.

"This is not an excuse, we have to be prepared for these things. But what I fear [...] is that we are ruining progress by declaring an early victory."

Sharing data from the National Command and Control Centre for July 11, Shah said that Sindh identified 10,815 people and tested all of them. "Unfortunately, Punjab identified 10,292 and tested 8,292. They conducted 2,000 less tests, but claim that their testing capacity is 17,000.

"What I fear is that we are thinking that we have gotten a handle on the pandemic, that is wrong. Eidul Azha and other religious events are coming up where people will gather and you can't stop them."

He said that the next two to three months were going to be difficult, adding that it was now very important for people to get tested.

"Sindh is working on increasing testing capacity, but that will only happen when there is pressure on existing facilities. Right now our current capacity is not being utilised," he said, adding that this would benefit everyone in the long run.

"Someone who has the disease may not even feel it. But if they infect someone else, it could result in their death."

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kashif
Jul 12, 2020 04:57pm
This is the most caring CM in the history of Sindh. People of Sindh specially Karachi adore him very much!
Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 12, 2020 05:06pm
Yes, test, test and more tests plus contact tracing and isolation is the only way to flatten the curve. Learn from countries like Vietnam, where there was not a single death from COVID 19.
Recommend 0
Mon
Jul 12, 2020 05:23pm
This CM is great. Sincere ruler.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 12 2020

Minus one chatter

THE last few weeks have seen feverish discussion on the possibility of a ‘minus one’ formula being applied to ...

Jul 12 2020

120 more courts?

JUSTICE must not only be done; it must be seen to be done — but the National Accountability Bureau appears ...

Jul 12 2020

Hagia Sophia decision

IT is a living monument to history, one that Byzantine emperors, Ottoman sultans and Turkish nation-builders have...

Jul 11 2020

Pricing medicine

THE drug-pricing issue has once again taken centre stage in the debate on affordable healthcare triggered by the...

Jul 11 2020

Back to school?

AFTER a nearly five-month closure due to Covid-19, schools and universities in Pakistan are scheduled to reopen on...

Jul 11 2020

Yemen famine

THERE is yet more grim news from Yemen, as the UN says the Arab state is once more on the brink of famine. According...