DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 11, 2020

Emirates airline to cut up to 9,000 jobs: report

AFP Jul 11 2020

Email

Emirates plans to fly to 58 cities by mid-August, down from about 157 before the crisis. — Photo: Dubai airport Facebook
Emirates plans to fly to 58 cities by mid-August, down from about 157 before the crisis. — Photo: Dubai airport Facebook

Emirates airline has cut a tenth of its workforce during the novel coronavirus pandemic in layoffs that could rise to 15 per cent, or 9,000 jobs, its president said, according to a report on Saturday.

The Middle East's largest carrier, which operates a fleet of 270 wide-bodied aircraft, halted operations in late March as part of global shutdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

It resumed two weeks later on a limited network and plans to fly to 58 cities by mid-August, down from about 157 before the crisis.

However, its president Tim Clark has said previously that it could take up to four years for operations to return to “some degree of normality”, and the airline has been staging rounds of layoffs, as recently as last week, without disclosing numbers.

Before the crisis hit, Emirates employed some 60,000 staff, including 4,300 pilots and nearly 22,000 cabin crew, according to its annual report.

Clark said in an interview with the BBC that the airline had already cut a tenth of its staff and that Emirates “will probably have to let go of a few more, probably up to 15pc”.

A company spokeswoman told AFP the airline had nothing to add to the report.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that airlines are in line to make a combined net loss of more than $84 billion this year in the wake of the pandemic crisis, the biggest in the industry's history.

Clark said in the interview that Emirates was “not as badly off as others” but that the crisis hit just as it was “heading for one of our best years ever”.

The Dubai-based airline had reported a bumper 21pc rise in annual profits in March.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Piety & low sugar

Piety & low sugar

Avoid flying on local airlines during Ramazan, or take an early morning flight.

Editorial

Jul 11 2020

Pricing medicine

THE drug-pricing issue has once again taken centre stage in the debate on affordable healthcare triggered by the...

Jul 11 2020

Back to school?

AFTER a nearly five-month closure due to Covid-19, schools and universities in Pakistan are scheduled to reopen on...

Jul 11 2020

Yemen famine

THERE is yet more grim news from Yemen, as the UN says the Arab state is once more on the brink of famine. According...

Jul 10 2020

Kargil martyrs

TWENTY-ONE years have passed since Capt Karnal Sher Khan laid down his life in the service of his country. On July ...

Jul 10 2020

The second wave

EIGHT months after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China, the fast-spreading, potentially fatal...

Jul 10 2020

Infringement of privacy

EARLIER this month, the PTA issued a notice extending the June 30 deadline by another month for businesses and...