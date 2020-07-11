DAWN.COM

Ajmal Wazir removed as KP CM's information adviser over 'leaked audio clip'

Arif HayatUpdated Jul 11 2020

Ajmal Wazir (L) has been replaced by Kamran Bangash, who is also a special assistant to KP CM. — Photo courtesy Twitter
Ajmal Wazir (L) has been replaced by Kamran Bangash, who is also a special assistant to KP CM. — Photo courtesy Twitter

Ajmal Wazir has been removed from his position as information adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, a notification from the provincial government revealed on Saturday.

Wazir has been replaced by Kamran Bangash, who is also the special assistant to the chief minister for local government, elections and rural development. Bangash will hold both portfolios, the notification added.

The action has been taken under Section 3 of KP Advisers and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment) Act, 1989.

The reason behind Wazir's removal is said to be a leaked audio clip and allegations that he received commission from an advertising agency.

"Ajmal Wazir was removed after a leaked audio [clip]," Bangash confirmed. "Some things have come to light regarding [Wazir] taking commissions from an advertising firm."

Bangash said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been informed of the matter and a forensic investigation will be held. He added that he will soon give the media a "detailed briefing" on the matter.

Additionally, a letter has also been written by the CM's secretariat to the provincial chief secretary saying that KP chief minister has "desired to process a case for the fact-finding inquiry into recently surfaced audio tape of Mr Ajmal Khan Wazir.

"The matter may be treated as most important and urgent," the letter, dated July 11, said.

Wazir was appointed as the chief minister's adviser in March this year. He had replaced Shaukat Yousufzai, who was then the provincial minister for information, while Wazir was the adviser to the chief minister on merged districts.

According to reports, the acrimonious relationship between Yousafzai and Wazir had led KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to change their portfolios.

Comments (0)

