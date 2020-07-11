EOBI pensioners to get 10pc subsidy at utility stores

ISLAMABAD: Around eight million beneficiaries of the Employees Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will get up to 10 per cent subsidy at the outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) located across the country.

The EOBI and USC on Friday signed an agreement in this regard and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said on the occasion that the government would soon launch an EOBI Sahulat Card.

He added that the eight million beneficiaries of EOBI will get up to 10pc subsidy on the purchase of staple food from the utility stores.

“The partnership between the EOBI and USC is a landmark initiative for giving an impetus to the government departments’ efforts in realising the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to transform the country into a Madina-like welfare state,” Mr Bukhari said while addressing a press conference.

He highlighted that under the project, the card holder EOBI pensioners and insured persons would get a subsidy of about Rs1,000 per month on five essential food items, such as wheat flour, oil, rice, grains and pulse.

Agreement signed between two organisations; Sahulat Card to be issued soon

He also said that the government had increased the annuity of EOBI pensioners from Rs5,250 to Rs8,500 which would be further upped to Rs15,000 till end of the incumbent government’s tenure.

Mr Bukhari said that EOBI registered persons could avail more facilities after the card would be launched as the USC intended to add more incentives in the scheme.

EOBI Chairman Azhar Hameed said that the EOBI Sahulat Card would be launched by early next month.

Initially there will be a soft launch of initiative and hundreds of people would be provided the card. Later, the EOBI would start issuing cards to all of its beneficiaries, verified by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

USC Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan said the initiative would also help enhance sales of the state owned corporations apart from providing financial benefits to the persons in financial needs.

APP adds: Mr Bukhari said the collaboration between the two organisations was meant to serve low-income people by giving them ration at low rates. The card holders might even get more than 10pc discount on some edibles out of the selected food staples.

He urged the EOBI registered persons to avail the card after its launch as the USC intended to add more facilities under this initiative.

He said an extensive awareness campaign would be launched on electronic, print and social media to update the EOBI pensioners and insured persons on it to make them get maximum benefit from the opportunity.

The USC chairman said the initiative was taken on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been a strong proponent of uplifting the living standard of downtrodden segment of the society.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2020