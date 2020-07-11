CAA warns pilots against smoking in aircraft

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has expressed concern over smoking in aircraft, especially in the cockpit and cabin by crewmembers, and directed all operators to follow rules and regulations and ensure compliance.

The PCAA’s director of flight standards noted that despite numerous instructions on prohibition of smoking in the aircraft, smoking was still continuing, which is not only a gross violation of regulations but an open denial of the rules which restrict all kinds of smoking when on board Pakistan-registered aircraft. Violations are liable to penal action under the ordinance.

The PCAA directed the operators that cockpit crew, including captain / first officer, were not allowed to smoke in the cockpit neither any third person was to be allowed to smoke therein.

If a captain smokes, it is to be reported by the first officer and vice versa. In case the violation is not reported by either of them, a very strict disciplinary action would be taken against both. This might initially be ground/imposing financial penalties followed by endorsement on licence and its suspension if the observation was repeated.

The CAA further warned that any incident of smoking during flight or on ground was to be reported by any crewmember (cockpit and cabin) or any ground staff whoever observed the violation. In case the matter was not reported a severe disciplinary action would be taken against the individuals.

No disciplinary or retaliatory action would be taken against an individual who reported the above mentioned violation.

The CAA said all operators were once again reminded and directed to ensure compliance. Smoking in the cockpit was an unhealthy trend and needed to be curbed vigorously at all levels of management, it added.

“All operators are requested to enforce the culture of “no smoking in cockpit” and also to ensure full protection to the person reporting the incident,” the CAA said.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2020