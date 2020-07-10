DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 10, 2020

France asks Israel to drop West Bank annexation plans

AFP Jul 10 2020

Email

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the issue in a phone call with the Israeli PM. — AP/File
French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the issue in a phone call with the Israeli PM. — AP/File

Emmanuel Macron asked Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from annexing Palestinian territory in the West Bank and elsewhere during a telephone call between the two leaders, the French president's office said on Friday.

Macron “emphasised that such a move would contravene international law and jeopardise the possibility of a two-state solution as the basis of a fair and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians”, his office said in a statement after the call on Thursday.

It was the latest move by European leaders pressing Netanyahu to drop plans to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley.

The controversial move was endorsed in a Middle East plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump in January.

Israel's government had set July 1 as the date when it could begin taking over the Palestinian areas, where the population of Israeli settlers has grown since the 1967 Six-Day War.

The foreign ministries of France and Germany, along with those of Egypt and Jordan — the only Arab states to have peace deals with Israel — warned this week that any annexation could have “consequences” for relations.

But Macron told Netanyahu that France remained committed to Israel's security and “expressed his attachment to the friendship and confidence that links France and Israel”, his office said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 10 2020

Kargil martyrs

TWENTY-ONE years have passed since Capt Karnal Sher Khan laid down his life in the service of his country. On July ...

Jul 10 2020

The second wave

EIGHT months after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China, the fast-spreading, potentially fatal...

Jul 10 2020

Infringement of privacy

EARLIER this month, the PTA issued a notice extending the June 30 deadline by another month for businesses and...

Jul 09 2020

American exit

INDEED, the American counterterrorism and nation-building project in Afghanistan — much like the Soviet and ...

Jul 09 2020

Sugar industry reform

THE federal cabinet’s decision to form a Sugar Reforms Committee indicates the government’s intention to...

Jul 09 2020

Anti-student action

IN a move that will be a blow to foreign students, American Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Monday...