DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 10, 2020

Shehbaz holds aviation minister's 'mindless' speech in NA responsible for PIA bans

Dawn.com Jul 10 2020

Email

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif held viation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan responsible for several countries banning PIA. — AFP/File
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif held viation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan responsible for several countries banning PIA. — AFP/File

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan responsible for the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by several countries, including the US and the UK.

"The ban on PIA imposed by several countries, with the US being the latest, is a consequence of mindless & ill-thought-out speech by [the] aviation minister who only wanted to evade responsibility.

"Look at what he has done to the entire aviation industry besides bringing [a] bad name to Pakistan!" he said.

On June 30, the aviation minister had disclosed in parliament that 150 pilots working for the national carrier had 'dubious licences'. He had made the remarks while presenting the initial report of the PIA May 22 plane crash.

Read more: Minister under fire in NA over pilots ‘disclosure’

On Thursday, the United States transport authority became the latest among a number of countries to revoke permission granted to PIA to operate a number of special direct flights to the US.

The authorisation was revoked "due to recent events identified by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority that are of serious concern to aviation safety, specifically matters pertaining to the proper certification of certain Pakistani pilots", according to an email sent to PIA officials by a US-based law firm, seen by Dawn.com.

Earlier, the European Union and British aviation authorities had barred the airline from flying to their airports for at least six months.

Meanwhile, the aviation regulators of several other countries have sought verification of the credentials of Pakistani pilots and engineers working for them.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 10 2020

Kargil martyrs

TWENTY-ONE years have passed since Capt Karnal Sher Khan laid down his life in the service of his country. On July ...

Jul 10 2020

The second wave

EIGHT months after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China, the fast-spreading, potentially fatal...

Jul 10 2020

Infringement of privacy

EARLIER this month, the PTA issued a notice extending the June 30 deadline by another month for businesses and...

Jul 09 2020

American exit

INDEED, the American counterterrorism and nation-building project in Afghanistan — much like the Soviet and ...

Jul 09 2020

Sugar industry reform

THE federal cabinet’s decision to form a Sugar Reforms Committee indicates the government’s intention to...

Jul 09 2020

Anti-student action

IN a move that will be a blow to foreign students, American Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Monday...