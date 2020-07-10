DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 10, 2020

Covid-19 may cause $3.6bn loss to GDP: World Bank report

Amin AhmedUpdated Jul 10 2020

Email

The coronavirus outbreak has put at risk 880,000 jobs in the tourism sector of Pakistan. — AP/File
The coronavirus outbreak has put at risk 880,000 jobs in the tourism sector of Pakistan. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: A new World Bank policy brief on the tourism sector of South Asia estimates that the potential loss to Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic would be $3.64 billion, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is likely to suffer $10 million to $20m in losses.

The policy brief, ‘Covid-19 and Tourism in South Asia’, further estimates that the impact of coronavirus outbreak has put at risk 880,000 jobs in the tourism sector of Pakistan.

The highest impact of Covid-19 pandemic is on India which faces a potential loss of $43.4bn to the GDP, followed by Nepal with potential loss of $460m and the Maldives $700m to the GDP.

A summary of Covid-19 tourism response activities by the Pakistan government lists cash grant or subsidies, tax rebates/relief/extension, fee/bills waivers, tourism communications or crisis task force, support for industry to address contamination, repurpose tourism assets for crisis operations, national carriers waiving cancellation fees and maintain cargo operations of national carriers.

Statistics in the World Bank brief show that the do­­mestic spending percentage of the whole economy GDP in Pakistan on tourism is 4.09 per cent, while the percentage of flow of South Asia intraregional visitors placed Pakistan at 3.25pc. Highest 63.94pc is of India, followed by Bangladesh 13.02pc, Sri Lanka 11.19pc, Nepal 6.22pc, the Maldives 2.37pc and Bhutan 0.01pc.

The World Bank policy brief says South Asia is high­­ly dependent on travel and tourism, especially as a generator of jobs — 47.7m jobs were created in 2019. With fewer economic optio­­ns, the Maldives archipelago is particularly dependent on tourism, while other South Asian regional countries have more diversified sources of the GDP, including agriculture and remittances.

The report says that the impacts of the pandemic will likely mute the demand for travel and tourism services for at least six to nine months, and recovery will likely take twice this time. Domestic tourism and drive-to-markets are likely to be the first to recover, and intraregional travel bet­ween “Covid-19 safe zones” is likely to be the next markets that rebound after domestic travel.

The pandemic is affecting nearly 47.7m travel and tourism jobs across South Asia, many held by women and vulnerable communities working in the informal sector. Losses of over $50bn in gross domestic product in the region are expected in the travel and tourism sector alone as a result of the crisis.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 10 2020

Kargil martyrs

TWENTY-ONE years have passed since Capt Karnal Sher Khan laid down his life in the service of his country. On July ...

Jul 10 2020

The second wave

EIGHT months after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China, the fast-spreading, potentially fatal...

Jul 10 2020

Infringement of privacy

EARLIER this month, the PTA issued a notice extending the June 30 deadline by another month for businesses and...

Jul 09 2020

American exit

INDEED, the American counterterrorism and nation-building project in Afghanistan — much like the Soviet and ...

Jul 09 2020

Sugar industry reform

THE federal cabinet’s decision to form a Sugar Reforms Committee indicates the government’s intention to...

Jul 09 2020

Anti-student action

IN a move that will be a blow to foreign students, American Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Monday...