FM Qureshi dispels rumours about his health after 'hacking' of Wikipedia page

Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui Jul 09 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 3. — PID/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, on Thursday dispelled rumours about his health after his Wikipedia profile was edited, saying "there was no truth to them" and that he was "doing well".

In a statement, the foreign minister said that "mischievous" elements had edited his profile on the site. "Many complications were created, and it caused distress to my loved ones and family members," he said, adding that he also started receiving phone calls.

"There is no truth to these reports, and I am doing well," he said.

A screenshot of the changes made to the foreign minister's Wikipedia page.
While Qureshi did not specify the changes that were made, the page's history showed that the edits were made on July 5 to reflect that the foreign minister had 'died' on July 4.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office also issued a statement about the changes made to Qureshi's profile.

"We strongly condemn attempts by mischievous elements to hack [the] Wikipedia page of the foreign minister & spread rumours on social media about his health & well-being," said FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a tweet.

"By the grace of Almighty Allah, [Qureshi] is recovering fast. Everyone’s prayers, from Pakistan & abroad, are deeply appreciated."

Qureshi had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 3. In a tweet, he had said that he had quarantined himself after having a slight fever.

"I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," he had said.

Zubair khan
Jul 09, 2020 04:31pm
It's a Wikipedia page. Common, people should know better.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jul 09, 2020 04:45pm
FO rejects Wikipedia.
Recommend 0

