DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 08, 2020

Harvard, MIT sue to block Trump administration's move to send back international students

AP Jul 08 2020

Email

In this file photo a general view of Harvard University campus is seen on April 22, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard and MIT asked a court on July 8, 2020 to block an order by President Donald Trump's administration threatening the visas of foreign students whose entire courses have moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic. — AFP/ File
In this file photo a general view of Harvard University campus is seen on April 22, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard and MIT asked a court on July 8, 2020 to block an order by President Donald Trump's administration threatening the visas of foreign students whose entire courses have moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic. — AFP/ File

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, challenging the Trump administration's decision to bar international students from staying in the US if they take classes entirely online this fall.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule. The universities contend that the directive violates the Administrative Procedures Act because officials failed to offer a reasonable basis justifying the policy and because the public was not given notice to comment on it.

The Trump administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges on Monday that international students will be forced to leave the US or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. New visas will not be issued to students at those schools, and others at universities offering a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all of their classes online.

The guidance says international students won't be exempt even if an outbreak forces their schools online during the fall term.

The guidance was released the same day Harvard announced it would be keeping its classes online this fall.

Harvard says the directive would prevent many of Harvard's 5,000 international students from remaining in the US.

Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said the order came without notice and that its cruelty was surpassed only by its “recklessness".

It appears that it was designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and other, Bacow said in a statement Wednesday. “This comes at a time when the United States has been setting daily records for the number of new infections, with more than 300,000 new cases reported since July 1," he added.

The guidelines have provoked backlash from universities across the US who say international students have an important place in their communities. Many schools have also come to depend on tuition revenue from international students, who typically pay higher tuition rates.

It creates an urgent dilemma for thousands of international students who became stranded in the US last spring after the coronavirus forced their schools to move online. Those attending schools that are staying online must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction, according to the guidance.

Dozens of colleges have said they plan to offer at least some classes in person this fall, but some say it's too risky. The University of Southern California last week reversed course on a plan to bring students to campus, saying classes will be hosted primarily or exclusively online.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
chacha
Jul 08, 2020 07:45pm
Make sense, internet is available everywhere
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 08, 2020 07:54pm
Good move. The rule is cruel and unfair to students.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 08 2020

Crime in Karachi

SEEN together, the just released JIT reports about the Baldia factory fire and Uzair Baloch’s alleged criminal...

Jul 08 2020

Safer for investors

THE confidence expressed by multinational companies operating here regarding an improvement in security conditions ...

Jul 08 2020

Iran nuke sites

AS the Iran nuclear deal unravels, a series of mysterious incidents have been occurring at several sites linked to...

Jul 07 2020

Slowing trajectory?

AS the official figures for daily new Covid-19 infections fall across the country, the prime minister wants to ...

Jul 07 2020

Railway revamp

THE association of train drivers has called upon the Pakistan Railways authorities to focus on “rehabilitation of...

Jul 07 2020

Pressure on media

THE state of media freedom in Pakistan today is far from satisfactory. The last two years have seen growing ...