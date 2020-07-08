In pictures: Rain brings respite from suffocating heat to Karachi, along with the usual miseries

At least seven people have been killed in different rain-related incidents since Monday.

The monsoon season's first rains brought some desperately awaited respite to the residents of Karachi, who had been braving hot and humid weather conditions for the past several days.

But as with monsoon almost every year, the showers wreaked havoc on the city's ill-maintained municipal infrastructure, disrupting electricity for hours and causing traffic jams on almost every major thoroughfare.

A girl looks out of a car window with raindrops during the season's first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6. — Reuters

A view of stagnant water at Shahrea Faisal after rain in Karachi on Wednesday. — APP

Plants with raindrops are seen after rain in Karachi. — APP

A man wearing a protective mask rides a motorcycle during the season's first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6. — Reuters

A dry fruit vendor waits for customers alongside a street inundated with rainwater in Karachi on July 7. — AFP

Vehicles on the road during rain in Karachi on Wednesday. — APP

Vehicles pass through stagnant water accumulated near Kala Pul after rain in Karachi. — APP

A view of heavy rain in Hyderabad on July 8. — APP

Header image: Men avoid a puddle of water as they head to a nearby mosque, after the season's first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6. — Reuters