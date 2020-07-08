DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 08, 2020

Sindh CM lambasts PTI's Ali Zaidi for 'acting irresponsibly' over JIT reports

Dawn.com Jul 08 2020

Email

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday criticised Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi for "acting irresponsibly" by releasing what the minister claimed was the "original" joint investigation team (JIT) report on infamous Lyari gangster Uzair Jan Baloch.

Speaking to reporters after outside the National Accountability Bureau office in Islamabad after being questioned by the anti-graft watchdog, Shah asked how the PTI minister had obtained the alleged 'original' JIT report.

"I think he revealed someone came to his house on a motorcycle and gave him that report. If he had said that some responsible man gave it to him and now he was revealing it, it might have made sense. But this was not appropriate for a man who is a member of the National Assembly and a sensible person."

A day earlier, Zaidi had said that the JIT comprised six members — one person each from the Special Branch and the Crime Investigation Department, from the Sindh government, as well as officials from the Intelligence Bureau, Rangers, Inter-Services Intelligence and MI, from the federal government. He claimed, however, that the two members from Sindh had not signed what he called was the original report, which he said included findings that Uzair Baloch was working at the behest of senior PPP leaders including co-chair Asif Ali Zardari.

Read more: Faryal's patronage and Zardari's job offers: 10 takeaways from PTI minister's 'original' Uzair Baloch JIT

Responding to the claim, Shah clarified that the JIT had seven members and not six, adding that the report submitted to the Sindh home department had all seven signatures. He further said that this was the same JIT report that was submitted to the Sindh High Court in a sealed envelope, was read by the honourable judges and then returned to the provincial government.

Shah further said JIT reports in "several forms were being circulated [on social media]" and since there is "no official seal" that is used for these documents, it might have confused many people.

Responding to a question, CM Shah said the provincial government's legal department had advised them against making the reports public.

"We were under political pressure. It was in the courts. I talked to the attorney general and told him we would have to make these reports public because we were under political pressure."

Shah pointed out that the report Zaidi presented to the media mentioned one of the six members as belonging to Crime Investigation Department (CID) which had been renamed to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in 2015.

"I don't know where he creates [these reports] from. I believe he is in some way trying to give favours to suspects [named in the JIT]," Shah claimed. "He acted very irresponsibly in a very important matter."

"A person comes and gives it [to him] on motorcycle and [Zaidi] waves it in the National Assembly the next day. You saw how he could not defend himself in a programme yesterday. If he had told us before [how he obtained the report] then we might not have released it but laughed instead."

Responding to a question, Shah said that it was up to the federal government to decide whether an inquiry would be conducted into the matter. He added that if Zaidi had harmed the case against Baloch, proceedings would be conducted according to the law.

He said that the claims made by Zaidi had not damaged the PPP.

"They made an attempt to malign [the PPP]. They showed pictures and videos of Baloch and his accomplices saying they were going to join the PPP.

"PPP is a democratic party, Zia tried to destroy it, he couldn't. Musharraf tried to destroy it, he couldn't. What can these people do?"

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chacha Chaudhary
Jul 08, 2020 01:54pm
PTI is plain horrible
Recommend 0
sadiq
Jul 08, 2020 01:54pm
really bites
Recommend 0
Hammad
Jul 08, 2020 02:09pm
His reaction is same as was expected.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 08, 2020 02:15pm
Mr. Chief Minister of Sindh of PPP Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Definitely, you can't digest the facts and realities. The people expected such statement from you.
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Jul 08, 2020 02:16pm
PPP is a gang of corrupts, looters and killers disguised in a political party.
Recommend 0
Qamar
Jul 08, 2020 02:19pm
Everyone is a liar. They don't have the courage to face and speak truth.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 08 2020

Crime in Karachi

SEEN together, the just released JIT reports about the Baldia factory fire and Uzair Baloch’s alleged criminal...

Jul 08 2020

Safer for investors

THE confidence expressed by multinational companies operating here regarding an improvement in security conditions ...

Jul 08 2020

Iran nuke sites

AS the Iran nuclear deal unravels, a series of mysterious incidents have been occurring at several sites linked to...

Jul 07 2020

Slowing trajectory?

AS the official figures for daily new Covid-19 infections fall across the country, the prime minister wants to ...

Jul 07 2020

Railway revamp

THE association of train drivers has called upon the Pakistan Railways authorities to focus on “rehabilitation of...

Jul 07 2020

Pressure on media

THE state of media freedom in Pakistan today is far from satisfactory. The last two years have seen growing ...