DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 08, 2020

Debt deferment facility extended till Sept 30

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 08, 2020

Email

The facility will be available for SME financing, consumer financing, housing finance, agriculture finance and micro financing only, the central bank said. — APP/File
The facility will be available for SME financing, consumer financing, housing finance, agriculture finance and micro financing only, the central bank said. — APP/File

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday extended the deferment facility of principal amount for small and medium-enterprises (SME) till end of September FY21.

“Considering the fact that Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to stress the cash flow of small and medium- sized businesses and households, SBP has decided to extend the Deferment of Principal Amount facility up till 30th September 2020,” the central bank said.

This facility will be available for SME financing, consumer financing, housing finance, agriculture finance and micro financing only, it added.

The facility is not being extended to corporate and commercial borrowers since a significant amount of their loans and advances has already been deferred.

On March 26, amid growing concerns about the potential economic impact of the pandemic, SBP in collaboration with the Pakistan Banks Association had announced a comprehensive set of measures to help businesses and households to manage their finances. Among these, a key measure was the deferment of principal amount of loans and advances by banks and DFIs.

Under this facility, businesses and households could request for the deferment of their loans and advances for a period of one year, albeit continuing to service the mark-up amount. The measure also ensured that the deferment of principal will not affect borrower’s credit history and such facilities will not be reported as restructured or rescheduled in the credit bureau’s data.

The SBP said that up till July 3, 2020, banks deferred Rs593 billion of principal amount of loans of over 359 thousand borrowers. A very large number of borrowers, 95 per cent of total beneficiaries of this scheme, as of July 3, have been small borrowers including SMEs, consumer finance, and microfinance.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 08, 2020

Crime in Karachi

SEEN together, the just released JIT reports about the Baldia factory fire and Uzair Baloch’s alleged criminal...

July 08, 2020

Safer for investors

THE confidence expressed by multinational companies operating here regarding an improvement in security conditions ...

July 08, 2020

Iran nuke sites

AS the Iran nuclear deal unravels, a series of mysterious incidents have been occurring at several sites linked to...

July 07, 2020

Slowing trajectory?

AS the official figures for daily new Covid-19 infections fall across the country, the prime minister wants to ...

July 07, 2020

Railway revamp

THE association of train drivers has called upon the Pakistan Railways authorities to focus on “rehabilitation of...

July 07, 2020

Pressure on media

THE state of media freedom in Pakistan today is far from satisfactory. The last two years have seen growing ...