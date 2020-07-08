DAWN.COM

PIA steward goes missing from Toronto hotel

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 08, 2020

PIA management has taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan International Airlines flight steward went missing from his hotel after arriving in Toronto, Canada, by a flight carrying passengers from Islamabad.

PIA steward Yasir disappeared from the hotel he was staying in after reaching Toronto on PIA flight PK-781.

The flight steward was found missing from his hotel when the airline’s senior staff contacted him on Monday.

He reportedly replied that he was going to another city and after that his cell phone remained switched off.

The PIA station manager in Toronto informed the Toronto airport authorities that Yasir had gone to another city.

The PIA management has taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation.

Vijay
Jul 08, 2020 09:54am
Do not worry about him, I think he will apply for asylum in Canada.
KB
Jul 08, 2020 10:00am
Keep going PIA
NK
Jul 08, 2020 10:07am
He may be the fake looking this opportunity to escape for a new country.
Chrís Dăń
Jul 08, 2020 10:07am
To find another job with another fake degree!!!
citizen
Jul 08, 2020 10:07am
On more special feather in the cap of PIA...
Anti-Corruption
Jul 08, 2020 10:19am
Probably looking for asylum
jenice
Jul 08, 2020 10:27am
Cheap asylum tactics
Chacha
Jul 08, 2020 10:57am
What’s going on, anything good?
King
Jul 08, 2020 11:00am
It's very strange shameful !!
Amandeep Singh Bagga
Jul 08, 2020 11:23am
@Chrís Dăń, Axactly!
