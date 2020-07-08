Arshad Malik to continue as PIA chief after retirement from PAF on 12th

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved continuation of service of Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Malik even after his retirement from the Pakistan Air Force on July 12.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Mr Malik as the PIA CEO for a period of three years on a deputation basis and he has completed two years of his service as head of the national flag carrier. Since Mr Malik is retiring from the PAF, he will now serve as the PIA head on a contractual basis.

When contacted by Dawn, a cabinet member confirmed that Mr Malik would continue to serve as PIA’s chief executive after his retirement from PAF. “Earlier he was serving on deputation but now his service will continue on secondment basis,” he added.

