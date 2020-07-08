DAWN.COM

July 08, 2020

Arshad Malik to continue as PIA chief after retirement from PAF on 12th

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 08, 2020

Air Marshal Arshad Malik
Cabinet approves Air Marshal Arshad Malik's appointment for a period of three years on a deputation basis.

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved continuation of service of Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Malik even after his retirement from the Pakistan Air Force on July 12.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Mr Malik as the PIA CEO for a period of three years on a deputation basis and he has completed two years of his service as head of the national flag carrier. Since Mr Malik is retiring from the PAF, he will now serve as the PIA head on a contractual basis.

When contacted by Dawn, a cabinet member confirmed that Mr Malik would continue to serve as PIA’s chief executive after his retirement from PAF. “Earlier he was serving on deputation but now his service will continue on secondment basis,” he added.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2020

Irfan ul Huq
Jul 08, 2020 08:29am
On the face of the PIA fiasco under his watch why should he continue as CEO
Recommend 0
danish
Jul 08, 2020 08:37am
Congratulations, born with golden spoon to stay on high profile jobs.
Recommend 0
Laila
Jul 08, 2020 08:40am
Well I can't congratulate him....
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jul 08, 2020 08:42am
But from where PIA will get money to run the business as PIA is grounded, thanks to the minister
Recommend 0
Balachandran D
Jul 08, 2020 08:43am
One more military appointment in a civil organisation
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jul 08, 2020 08:43am
I wish good luck to new CEO of PIA AM Arshad Malik and I hope, Mr. Malik will make PIA once again world top 10 Air Lines as PIA was under Air Marshal Noor Khan back in the 1970 to 1980.
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 08, 2020 08:47am
Please make a re structure plan for PIA
Recommend 0
SHaider
Jul 08, 2020 08:55am
He should continue for even longer duration as he is striving hard to take out PIA from the trouble
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Jul 08, 2020 09:00am
This guy should removed be at first place. Under his nose everything happened.
Recommend 0
Ciboulete
Jul 08, 2020 09:04am
Nobody from civil society available?
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 08, 2020 09:10am
Honest leadership like Lt Gen Arshad Malik it is honor to have people like your caliber in Pakistan. We are proud of all honest leaders who put themselves as excellent example of how ''We'' is important that ''I'' in any institution for it to rise above the competition. Convicted Criminals like Nawaz/Zardari truly have ruined all the institutions we have in Pakistan. Everything is infected with corruption. It will take time to make positive changes. Thank you for you leadership and thank you for not hiding any reports about fake degrees of Pilots even though it is going to be painful to reform but only way to do things is by being honest, humble and visionary. PIA is father Airlines of Emirates and many others in the gulf nations and other international airlines. I will travel with PIA so long there is credible and well red and well education folks running PIA. Pakistan International Airlines great people to fly with indeed.
Recommend 0
JAMES
Jul 08, 2020 09:16am
Pakistan will progress exponentially if all retired military personnel are posted on civilian post.
Recommend 0

