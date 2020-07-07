DAWN.COM

After downplaying pandemic for months, Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

APJuly 07, 2020

In this file photo taken on March 18, razilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Brasilia. — AFP
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the virus' severity. Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in Brasilia.

“I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations," Bolsonaro said.

The president has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask.

He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a little flu were he to contract it.

He has also repeatedly said that there is no way to prevent 70 per cent of the population falling ill with Covid-19, and that measures taken by local authorities to shut down economic activity would ultimately cause more hardship than allowing the virus to run its course.

Cities and states last month began lifting restrictions that had been imposed to control the spread of the virus, as their statistical curves of deaths began to decline along with the occupation rate of its intensive care units.

Brazil, the world's sixth most populous nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the global hotspots of the pandemic.

On Monday, Bolsonaro told supporters in Brasilia that he underwent an X-ray of his lungs that showed they were clean, and that he would be tested for Covid-19. On Tuesday, he told CNN Brasil that his fever had subsided.

Over the weekend, the Brazilian leader celebrated the US Independence Day with the nation's ambassador to Brazil, then shared pictures on social media showing him with his arm around the ambassador alongside several ministers and aides.

None wore masks, despite being in close quarters.

The US Embassy said on Twitter on Monday that Ambassador Todd Chapman is not showing any Covid-19 symptoms but would be tested.

Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida. Multiple members of his delegation to the US were later reported to be infected with the virus.

More than 65,000 Brazilians have so far died from Covid-19 and more than 1,500,000 have been infected. Both numbers are the world's second highest totals, and are considered to be undercounts due to the lack of widespread testing.

Read more

Comments (4)

Jitendra Singh
Jul 07, 2020 09:06pm
He dared Corona ...and Corona ....???
A shah
Jul 07, 2020 09:17pm
All thanks to China for destroying so many lives
Jitendra Singh
Jul 07, 2020 09:19pm
It just shows one should never ignore world body recommendations ...more so when you are President of one of most populated country in the world.
Jehengir khan
Jul 07, 2020 09:25pm
PM IK is doing the same mistake of down playing covid19 ....virus is nobody's friend....entire country will pay a heavy price if precaution is not adapted.....
