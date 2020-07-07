PTI's Shibli Faraz, Ali Zaidi hold press conference on JIT reports released by Sindh govt

Ministers of the ruling PTI government Shibli Faraz and Ali Haider Zaidi are holding a press conference on the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports released by the Sindh government a day earlier.

On Monday, the Sindh government made public the JIT reports of three high-profile cases — concerning Uzair Baloch, the Baldia factory fire incident and former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society Nisar Morai — after much controversy and litigation in courts.

Addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Faraz said: "We want to rid the people of those who support gangs [...] Zaidi raised this [issue] in the National Assembly because we believe that the purpose of JITs is to tell the people the facts.

"Zaidi also went to court [because] the reports were not being released. Some parties harmed the province for their personal interest and made a 'personal state'."

Zaidi criticised the JIT report for not having important information such as "why Uzair Baloch committed the murders, on whose orders and who benefited from them".

He questioned how such things could have happened without "government protection".

The ministers then showed a video, comprising clips related to PPP, Baloch and Lyari, to the media.

Zaidi said that Baloch had confessed that he met (then) Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and Faryal Talpur and asked for removing the head money against him, which was then withdrawn on Talpur and Asif Ali Zardari's order.

"On the last page, Baloch said that he feared they would kill him after these revelations and that Zardari and other political figures might take revenge against him and asked for protection."

A six-member JIT was formed by the Sindh government in February 2016 to interrogate Baloch, comprising representatives of security and intelligence agencies. The JIT unanimously declared him as "black" — guilty of the crimes alleged, finding that Baloch along with his gang members was involved in a large number of murders/target killings of his rivals and innocent citizens including ethnic and "politically motivated killings".

Talking about the JIT report on the Baldia factory fire, Zaidi said that it was written on the last page that this "gory act of Baldia factory is a glaring example of police inefficiency".

"The JIT carried out a critique of the first investigation mentioned above and it concluded that fear and favour were the dominating factors throughout [and] affected police performance. They said another first information report (FIR) should be registered and another investigation be conducted. This is what was written in the JIT they released. This is how they have destroyed institutions," Zaidi claimed.

A different nine-member JIT had come to the conclusion that the horrific Baldia factory fire in 2012 was not an accident but a “planned sabotage/terrorist activity” in which 259 workers were burnt alive.

Referring to another report, Zaidi said that when the report came out a Sindh police superintendent (SP) Dr Rizwan Ahmed was transferred to Shikarpur. "In this report it says, 'detailed report against criminals, drug peddlers in Chanesar Goth Mehmoodabad'. This is my constituency."

Zaidi alleged that the report revealed that Farhan Ghani (PPP minister Saeed Ghani's brother) facilitated drug peddlers. "What happened when they received the report? They transferred the police official."

He said that he had approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the release of the reports. "When the court directed them to release it, [the Sindh government] still didn't release them. Then I wrote to the chief secretary. He still didn't release them so then I filed a contempt of court petition."

"I wanted to bring up this issue on the floor of the National Assembly as well. They were giving speeches on the budgets but they were working as leaders in JITs and were having gangsters killed."

