DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 06, 2020

India, China both say border disengagement process under way

APJuly 06, 2020

Email

In this file photo, an Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh on June 18. — Reuters
In this file photo, an Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh on June 18. — Reuters

India and China said on Monday that they had made progress disengaging frontline troops from a months-long standoff along a disputed part of their border where a brawl in June left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Special representatives on the border issue, India's national security advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, spoke by phone on Sunday about the issues along the frontier known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to India's foreign ministry.

"The representatives agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and to complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously," the ministry said on Monday in a statement.

An Indian defence ministry official told The Associated Press that Chinese troops were observed removing tents and structures near the Galwan Valley along the disputed border.

He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to speak to reporters.

Asked about a Chinese withdrawal, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said only that the two sides made positive progress in disengaging frontline troops and easing the border situation with effective measures in a third round of military talks on June 30.

Both sides blamed each other for the June 15 clash in the remote river valley in the Karakoram mountains of Ladakh where India is building a strategic road connecting the region to an airstrip close to China.

Soldiers fought in hand-to-hand combat with fists and clubs, but not with firearms, deferring to an agreement not to use them. India said 20 of its soldiers were killed, as were Chinese soldiers. Chinese officials have not confirmed any casualties.

Chris Biggers, senior analyst at the geospatial intelligence company HawkEye 360, has said a review of satellite images showed China was moving construction equipment, soldiers and military hardware toward the LAC before and after the clash.

China and India fought a 1962 war over their disputed border, an area that covers nearly 3,500 kilometres. That fighting ended in an uneasy truce and the creation of the LAC, which stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim in the northeast.

The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s, without success.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unannounced visit on Friday to a military base in Ladakh, telling troops that the days of expansionism are over.

“Expansionism creates danger for world peace. This is an era of development. Expansionist forces have either lost or forced to turn back," he said in an apparent reference to China.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sandeep Shetty
Jul 06, 2020 04:58pm
No more bullying from China. India has been tough.
Recommend 0
Haris
Jul 06, 2020 04:59pm
So, China finally surrendered in front of India?
Recommend 0
Manoj
Jul 06, 2020 05:00pm
Good
Recommend 0
M saha
Jul 06, 2020 05:02pm
Sad news for pakistan.
Recommend 0
SSA
Jul 06, 2020 05:04pm
India had no choice but to disengage....the 52 inch chest was getting too puffed-up; so it had to be cut down to size, China did that with machine like precision in shortest possible time. I dont think any country on the Planet can afford a miscalculation with China.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 06, 2020 05:05pm
Now Surrender Modi will have some excuse to reverse products boycott as Indian economy has tanked!
Recommend 0
Sunil
Jul 06, 2020 05:07pm
China can't push India like other countries, earlier they moved back in Doklham and now Galwan valley.
Recommend 0
Partha
Jul 06, 2020 05:37pm
Days of expansionism are over,it is the era of development.Words of a true statesman.
Recommend 0
Honest
Jul 06, 2020 05:37pm
Chinese have withdrawn TODAY... India WIN.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 06, 2020 05:38pm
. . .'Chinese troops were observed removing tents and structures near the Galwan Valley along the disputed border.' . . .
Recommend 0
Rohit
Jul 06, 2020 05:38pm
But tiktok can't make a come back.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 06, 2020 05:39pm
Now, India's Modi government could concentrate on the Western border.
Recommend 0
Ss
Jul 06, 2020 05:40pm
Bad news for pakistan
Recommend 0
King
Jul 06, 2020 05:40pm
@bhaRAT©, NEVER... A great beginning for Indian manufacturers.. Economy will boom in the coming years. India unstoppable...
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 06, 2020

Tourism policy

THE government’s approach towards reviving tourism in Pakistan appears confused and riddled with contradictions....

July 06, 2020

Religious intolerance

BIGOTRY and intolerance reigned supreme yet again last week, when authorities in the federal capital halted the...

July 06, 2020

Women and the vote

IN a significant decision, the Election Commission of Pakistan has mandated that each province have at least one...

July 05, 2020

Dismissal of a judge

AN administrative committee of the Lahore High Court led by the chief justice has dismissed from service Judge ...

July 05, 2020

Rail tragedy

IT was yet another instance of a rail tragedy waiting to happen. The collision between a train and a passenger bus...

July 05, 2020

Uzair Baloch JIT

IN a rather dramatic development, senior members of the Sindh government announced on Friday that they would make ...