DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 06, 2020

FO summons Indian envoy to register 'strong protest' after 5 injured by firing across LoC

Naveed SiddiquiJuly 06, 2020

Email

A statement from the Foreign Office said that India has committed 1,595 ceasefire violations since the start of this year, which has resulted in 14 deaths and serious injuries to 121 people. — AFP/File
A statement from the Foreign Office said that India has committed 1,595 ceasefire violations since the start of this year, which has resulted in 14 deaths and serious injuries to 121 people. — AFP/File

The Foreign Office on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan's "strong protest" at the ceasefire violations along the line of control (LoC) after the military said five civilians were injured by Indian firing in Nikial sector.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that three minor boys and two women were injured by "unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian Army troops" along the LoC in Nikial sector on Sunday night.

It added that Pakistani troops "responded effectively to Indian firing".

The Foreign Office in its statement said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces [...] on July 5, 10-year-old Junaid, 7-year-old Aryan, 70-year-old Jahan Begum, 50-year-old Zubaida Bibi and 15-year-old Kamran Shafique sustained serious injuries".

The statement added that India had committed 1,595 ceasefire violations since the start of this year, which had resulted in 14 deaths and serious injuries to 121 people.

"The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," the statement said.

"Such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security."

The statement added that India "cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation" in occupied Kashmir by raising tensions across the LoC.

The FO urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and to "maintain peace along the LoC" along with investigating all such violations.

It also called upon India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its role according to UN resolutions.

Last week, four people, including a minor boy, were injured in heavy Indian shelling in two valleys of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Apart from the casualties, three shops and two houses were also destroyed by the shelling.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Idris
Jul 06, 2020 02:01pm
Very sad When will this stop
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 06, 2020 02:05pm
There is soldiers casualties too.
Recommend 0
Deepak
Jul 06, 2020 02:06pm
Stop what you are doing!. Then everything will be normal
Recommend 0
Bilal
Jul 06, 2020 02:19pm
Stop protesting. Take out few of their soldiers and they will stop. Learn from China.
Recommend 0
Sulemaklu Thurkru
Jul 06, 2020 02:34pm
No one dead?
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jul 06, 2020 02:34pm
It takes two hands to clap
Recommend 0
Shahab
Jul 06, 2020 02:47pm
What is the outcome of such calling??
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 06, 2020 02:51pm
@Deepak, No advice needed. You kill civilians. We kill your cowardly soldiers.
Recommend 0
Click
Jul 06, 2020 03:02pm
India is a problem in Asia
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 06, 2020

Tourism policy

THE government’s approach towards reviving tourism in Pakistan appears confused and riddled with contradictions....

July 06, 2020

Religious intolerance

BIGOTRY and intolerance reigned supreme yet again last week, when authorities in the federal capital halted the...

July 06, 2020

Women and the vote

IN a significant decision, the Election Commission of Pakistan has mandated that each province have at least one...

July 05, 2020

Dismissal of a judge

AN administrative committee of the Lahore High Court led by the chief justice has dismissed from service Judge ...

July 05, 2020

Rail tragedy

IT was yet another instance of a rail tragedy waiting to happen. The collision between a train and a passenger bus...

July 05, 2020

Uzair Baloch JIT

IN a rather dramatic development, senior members of the Sindh government announced on Friday that they would make ...