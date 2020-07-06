DAWN.COM

Saudi Arabia announces Haj health measures for domestic pilgrims

ReutersJuly 06, 2020

Touching the holy Kaaba will be banned during Haj this year. — Reuters/File
Touching the holy Kaaba will be banned during Haj this year. — Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the 2020 Haj season, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims, the state news agency said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending the Haj to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first year in modern times.

Touching the holy Kaaba will be banned during Haj this year, and a social distancing space of a metre and a half between each pilgrim during the rituals including mass prayers and while in the Kaaba circling area will be imposed, a statement by the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) elaborated.

Also, access to holy Haj sites at Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat will be limited to those with Haj permits starting on Sunday, July 19 till August 2, 2020.

Wearing masks all the time will also be mandatory for both pilgrims and organisers.

