SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for Covid-19, says he has mild symptoms

Dawn.comJuly 06, 2020

PM's aide Dr Zafar Mirza says he is isolating himself at home, as per medical advice. — DawnNewsTV/File
Prime minister's aide Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday announced that he was isolating himself at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the special assistant to the prime minister on health said that he was experiencing "mild symptoms" and was taking all precautions. He also applauded the services of his colleagues, saying "Keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you."

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tested positive for the disease.

Several politicians, including members of the ruling PTI, have been diagnosed with the virus over the past few months as it continues to spread in Pakistan. More than 223,300 people have tested positive across the country since the first case emerged on February 26 while more than 4,500 deaths have been reported.

Prominent political leaders who have contracted the virus so far include National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PPP leader Saeed Ghani and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, all of whom have recovered.

Former Balochistan governor Syed Fazal Agha, PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza, Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, MNA Munir Khan Orakzai and PTI's Mian Jamshedud Din Kakakhel are among politicians who passed away after contracting the virus.

Pakistani
Jul 06, 2020 11:45am
COVID-19 tests are not reliable here !
Karmi
Jul 06, 2020 11:53am
If proper testing is done, a lot more will come positive.
deep
Jul 06, 2020 11:58am
There is a widespread community transmission in Pakistan. But The Govt. is not interested in testing. Less the testing, better the numbers. Such a dangerous game putting common man at mercy of Covid19.
Salman
Jul 06, 2020 12:29pm
Not reliable. 6 cricketers were tested positive earlier later they all were negative.
HKG
Jul 06, 2020 12:44pm
No money for test kits?
Piggy
Jul 06, 2020 01:21pm
This is called Smart Lockdown!!
