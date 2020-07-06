DAWN.COM

Iran negotiating strategic accord with China

AFPUpdated July 06, 2020

In this 2019 file photo, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) meets Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. — AFP/File
In this 2019 file photo, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) meets Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. — AFP/File

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Iran has been negotiating a 25-year accord with China whose terms will be announced once a deal is struck.

“With confidence and conviction, we are negotiating a 25-year strategic accord with China,” Iran’s top trading partner, he told a stormy session of parliament.

China is also a key market for Iranian crude exports, which however have been dampened by US sanctions imposed after Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from a nuclear deal with Tehran.

An accord with China has been a hot topic on Iranian social media since populist ex-president Mahmud Ahmadinejad last month denounced negotiations underway with a foreign country.

But Zarif, who came under fire over the 2015 nuclear accord which Iranian conservatives had opposed, insisted there was “nothing secret” about the China deal.

The nation would be informed “when an accord has been concluded”, he said, adding it had already been made public in January 2016 when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Tehran.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2020

Comments (4)

Wiki
Jul 06, 2020 09:52am
Now Iran has also realized that it's only China that can help them find ground in her economic hardships. Another close Indian ally is now embracing China because of poor international standing of New Delhi. They can see, China has the will, power and means to confront international pressure. New Delhi just proved be another USA puppet.
Recommend 0
Ladislas
Jul 06, 2020 09:54am
Great nation this one. When the whole world is moving away from China, this one is signing deals.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jul 06, 2020 10:03am
It will benefit Iran to align itself with China.
Recommend 0
Sundar
Jul 06, 2020 10:07am
An alliance between rogue states!
Recommend 0

