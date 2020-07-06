DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 06, 2020

Increase seen in incidents of violence against women

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated July 06, 2020

Email

NGO says women engaged in economic activities have been affected by Covid-19. — Dawn/File
NGO says women engaged in economic activities have been affected by Covid-19. — Dawn/File

QUETTA: The Aurat Foundation, a non-governmental organisation working for women’s rights in Pakistan, has said that the new coronavirus has severely affected women in the country.

“Incidents of violence against women have risen,” Yasmeen Mughal, project officer of Jazba programme, said while speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day training workshop on women’s participation in the political process and local government system in Quetta.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Aurat Foundation and the South Asia Partnership.

She said coronavirus had severely affected women involved in economic activities in the country and significant steps were needed to be taken to facilitate them at the governmental and non-governmental levels.

NGO says women engaged in economic activities have been affected by Covid-19

She said that if practical steps were not taken, millions of middle-class families in the country would be forced to live below poverty line and the monster of poverty would further increase in the country.

She said that Aurat Foundation and the South Asia Partnership would take joint steps for effective participation of women in economic and political processes at the district level under the Jazba project and attention would be paid for making laws for women’s individual and constitutional rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Allauddin Khilji, regional director of Aurat Foundation, Quetta, said that a society free from violence was the only guarantee of sustainable development.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2020

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sara
Jul 06, 2020 10:19am
These losers are not men enough to go get their frustration out on other men but they do against women cause they are weak.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 06, 2020

Tourism policy

THE government’s approach towards reviving tourism in Pakistan appears confused and riddled with contradictions....

July 06, 2020

Religious intolerance

BIGOTRY and intolerance reigned supreme yet again last week, when authorities in the federal capital halted the...

July 06, 2020

Women and the vote

IN a significant decision, the Election Commission of Pakistan has mandated that each province have at least one...

July 05, 2020

Dismissal of a judge

AN administrative committee of the Lahore High Court led by the chief justice has dismissed from service Judge ...

July 05, 2020

Rail tragedy

IT was yet another instance of a rail tragedy waiting to happen. The collision between a train and a passenger bus...

July 05, 2020

Uzair Baloch JIT

IN a rather dramatic development, senior members of the Sindh government announced on Friday that they would make ...