PFUJ condemns minister’s ‘foul’ language against journalists

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 05, 2020

"Instead of responding to allegations in a civilised manner, [Faisal Vawda] threatened and used foul language against the senior journalists," the statement said.
“Instead of responding to allegations in a civilised manner, [Faisal Vawda] threatened and used foul language against the senior journalists,” the statement said.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned the foul language used by federal minster Faisal Vawda on social media against journalists Wusatullah Khan, Zarrar Khuhro, Mubashir Zaidi, Fakher Durani and Umer Cheema and demanded he tender a public apology.

In a statement issued on Friday, the PFUJ said it was a shocking behaviour displayed by a public office holder and elected representative.

PFUJ president Shahzada Zulfiqar and secretary general Nasir Zaidi in the joint statement demanded a public apology from the minister and requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe his behaviour as the minister was becoming a liability for his government and the party.

“He threatened senior journalists, who were only performing their professional duties by asking for a probe into the minister’s alleged acquiring of assets illegally along with his US nationality.

“Instead of responding to allegations in a civilised manner, he threatened and used foul language against the senior journalists,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2020

