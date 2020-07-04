DAWN.COM

2 injured as passenger train collides with cargo train near Khanpur

Adnan SheikhUpdated July 04, 2020

The end-down track has been "completely blocked" as a result of the collision, a Pakistan Railways spokesperson has said. — Photo provided by Pakistan Railways
Two trains have collided in the Khanpur area of Punjab, according to a statement from Pakistan Railways.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, a Shalimar Express train, travelling from Karachi to Lahore collided with Down 502 cargo train at 4:10pm near the Jheeta Bhatta railway station.

The spokesperson added that the train's driver and assistant driver were "mildly injured" in the collision while all the passengers remained safe. He added, however, that two coaches of the cargo train were damaged while the front trolley of Shalimar Express' front engine was derailed.

A view of the train accident.
The end-down track has been "completely blocked" as a result of the collision, the spokesperson said.

The divisional superintendent Multan has left for the location of the accident on the directions of the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways Dost Ali Leghari. All divisional officers and rescue officials have also left for the scene of the accident and rescue operations will be completed within three to four hours, the spokesperson added.

The incident comes a day after a train rammed into a passenger coach at the railway track passing through Sucha Soda, a small town near Farooqabad in Sheikhupura district, killing 22 people including 20 Sikh pilgrims, a driver and his helper.

The tragic incident, when also left nine people injured, took place at a small unmanned level crossing/passage, just about 100 feet away from a manned level crossing at the track.

PAF aircraft carrying bodies of 21 Sikh Yatrees, driver lands at Peshawar

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Air Force aircraft carrying the bodies of the 21 Sikh Yatrees and the driver who were killed in yesterday's train accident landed at Peshawar airport on Saturday (today) evening.

J
Jul 04, 2020 06:39pm
Fake licenses again?
Recommend 0
Arshad Khan
Jul 04, 2020 06:41pm
Now trains just like PIA.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Guy
Jul 04, 2020 06:41pm
Zero loss of life.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 04, 2020 06:58pm
Sheikh Rashid must resign .
Recommend 0
Aneesh
Jul 04, 2020 06:59pm
Nothing new for Pakistan railways... How are the people going to travel? Trains are not safe, flights are not safe...
Recommend 0
veeran
Jul 04, 2020 07:14pm
PM Khan , Now people feel that Government should take strong action plan to improve Nation Transportation & Aviation system with zero tolerance.
Recommend 0
Chacha Chaudhary
Jul 04, 2020 07:37pm
World class train service standards
Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 04, 2020 07:40pm
Import some train drivers from China .
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 04, 2020 07:49pm
Cant fly, can’t run trains, Can’t run economy, fail at every level!
Recommend 0
za
Jul 04, 2020 07:50pm
Mismanagement in all sectors, when institution hire people base on ethnic and political background instead of merit this will be result.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 04, 2020 07:57pm
Pak people are thinking of cpec as game changer while its govt can't handle PIA and railways.
Recommend 0

