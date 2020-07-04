Javed Ghani given additional charge of FBR chief, replaces Nausheen Amjad

The government on Saturday assigned Muhammad Javed Ghani the additional charge of the chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the fourth appointment made to the position since the ruling PTI took office.

He replaces Nausheen Amjad, who was appointed to head the revenue authority in April.

"The federal government has been pleased to assign additional charge of the post of chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, to Mr. Muhammad Javed Ghani ... for a period of three months or till the posting/appointment of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier," a notification issued by the Establishment Division said.

A second notification issued by the Establishment Division said Amjad, a BS-22 officer of the Inland Revenue Service who was serving as the FBR chairperson, has been transferred and posted as the secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division. The reason(s) for her transfer was not immediately clear.

Ghani is a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Customs Service who is currently posted as a member of the FBR.

According to his Twitter profile, Ghani holds an LLM (Master of Laws) degree in international economic law from Warwick University.

The summary to give additional charge of the post of FBR chief to Ghani was approved by the federal cabinet through circulation.