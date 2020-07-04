DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 04, 2020

Javed Ghani given additional charge of FBR chief, replaces Nausheen Amjad

Tahir SheraniUpdated July 04, 2020

Email

New FBR chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani. — Photo: Twitter
New FBR chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani. — Photo: Twitter

The government on Saturday assigned Muhammad Javed Ghani the additional charge of the chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the fourth appointment made to the position since the ruling PTI took office.

He replaces Nausheen Amjad, who was appointed to head the revenue authority in April.

"The federal government has been pleased to assign additional charge of the post of chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, to Mr. Muhammad Javed Ghani ... for a period of three months or till the posting/appointment of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier," a notification issued by the Establishment Division said.

A second notification issued by the Establishment Division said Amjad, a BS-22 officer of the Inland Revenue Service who was serving as the FBR chairperson, has been transferred and posted as the secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division. The reason(s) for her transfer was not immediately clear.

Ghani is a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Customs Service who is currently posted as a member of the FBR.

According to his Twitter profile, Ghani holds an LLM (Master of Laws) degree in international economic law from Warwick University.

The summary to give additional charge of the post of FBR chief to Ghani was approved by the federal cabinet through circulation.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tabdili
Jul 04, 2020 05:17pm
And why was it so urgent to transfer Ms Amjad if a full time chairperson will be appointed in 3 months? Could this have anything to do with her gender or the fact that she does not take dictations from shortsighted selected crowds.
Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jul 04, 2020 05:54pm
Testing time! Posting available!!!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 04, 2020

NSS investors

A RECENT decision by the government to disallow all institutional investors from placing funds in the products...

July 04, 2020

On merit alone

A CHALLENGE to the concept of merit has fortunately been beaten back. The Federal Services Tribunal has dismissed an...

July 04, 2020

Polio in pandemic

THE national tally of polio cases so far this year has already crossed 50. The latest victim of the crippling ...

July 03, 2020

Aviation challenge

BY dropping a bombshell on the floor of the National Assembly last week, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan opened...

July 03, 2020

Kashmir’s children

THE list of atrocities carried out by Indian forces in India-held Kashmir seems to be getting longer, while it...

July 03, 2020

Freedom for Iqbal

THERE are far too many harrowing stories of people languishing in jail for decades in this country before being...