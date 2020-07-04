DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 04, 2020

KP govt lifts lockdown restrictions from 89 hotspots after cases drop

Sirajuddin | Dawn.comJuly 04, 2020

Email

More than 50pc of coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have recovered from the infection against the nationwide recovery rate of 48.08pc. — Tanveer Shahzad/File
More than 50pc of coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have recovered from the infection against the nationwide recovery rate of 48.08pc. — Tanveer Shahzad/File

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday lifted lockdowns from 89 areas of the province after a significant decrease in reported cases from these hotspots, the health department's focal person Dr Iftikharuddin said.

Lockdown restrictions were lifted from eight areas in Peshawar, five in Mardan, 15 in Nowshera, 12 in Bajaur, eight in Abbottabad, five in Lower Dir, four in Buner and Charsadda each, three in Haripur, Swat and Malakand each, and two areas in Upper Chitral, Upper Dir and Bannu each.

Dr Iftikharuddin said the government's 'smart lockdown' policy had resulted in an 80 per cent decline in the number of reported cases from these areas. He added that no cases had been reported for the last six days from the area under lockdown in Mardan while Nowshera district reported one case on Friday compared to 31 cases on June 21.

Giving further details, he said just one case was reported from Mansehra district on Saturday, down from 32 cases on June 22, whereas Bajaur district reported three cases yesterday compared to 12 cases on June 16.

The official added that there had been a 70pc decrease in the number of infections reported from Swat and Peshawar.

Over 50pc coronavirus patients recover

More than 50pc of coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have recovered from the disease against a nationwide recovery rate of 48.08pc.

The province has so far recorded 27,506 Covid-19 cases and 15,520 of them (50.42pc) have recovered, the World Health Organisation said in a report.

Khyber Medical University dean (public health) Prof Ziaul Haq told Dawn.com that new guidelines had led to a spike in number of recovered patients.

“The initial recommendation to confirm the clearance of the virus, and thus allow discharge from isolation, required a patient to be clinically recovered and to have two negative RT-PCR results on sequential samples taken at least 24 hours apart,” he said.

Prof Ziaul Haq said according to the new WHO guidelines and latest research, if a patient didn’t show any symptoms of the virus at least after 10 days and stayed without temperature and other symptoms for 72 hours without taking any medicines, then he or she was put in the list of recovered people.

“For example, if a patient had symptoms for two days, then the patient can be released from isolation after 13 days from the date of symptom onset. For a patient with symptoms for 14 days, he/she can be discharged 17 days after date of symptom onset. For a patient with symptoms for 30 days, he/she can be discharged 33 days after symptom onset,” he said.

The dean said under the new guideline adopted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 23, Covid-19 patients were contacted over the phone and asked if they had any symptoms and if they didn’t have symptoms, they’re declared recovered.

“Earlier, the patients waited for the test results, which took a long time, for being declared negative and recovered,” he said.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Jul 04, 2020 04:47pm
Coronavirus is rising. How could the figures of infection drop, when testing rate is fast falling due to insufficient kits?
Recommend 0
Imad
Jul 04, 2020 04:48pm
In smart lockdown areas random testing is required. We are fooling ourselves
Recommend 0
Pakistani Guy
Jul 04, 2020 05:20pm
I live in Peshawar and people are really happy and optimistic here with government handling.
Recommend 0
Aad
Jul 04, 2020 05:40pm
@Pakistani Guy, But any reason behind drop in no. of tests? Pak is reporting 4K cases on average but only doing 25K tests per day. This means 16% of positive cases which is too high. Govt can keep fooling herself by not doing any tests itself. On other hand, India is reporting 20K cases on avg with 250K tests per day which is equal to 8% positive rate.
Recommend 0
Haroon Rashid
Jul 04, 2020 05:47pm
Compliment to the KPK Govt., and respectable authorities to comply with WHO reccomendations. Is there anything for the Honorable GOS to follow the suit for Karachi.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 04, 2020 05:48pm
@Imad, This is good strategy and good result of smart-locdown that the world is following too. Modi did one of the world's strictest lockdowns but now its free for all. No wonder you have surpassed all countries except two!
Recommend 0
Rational
Jul 04, 2020 05:54pm
Lesser the test, lesser the cases. Good strategy of IK.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 04, 2020

NSS investors

A RECENT decision by the government to disallow all institutional investors from placing funds in the products...

July 04, 2020

On merit alone

A CHALLENGE to the concept of merit has fortunately been beaten back. The Federal Services Tribunal has dismissed an...

July 04, 2020

Polio in pandemic

THE national tally of polio cases so far this year has already crossed 50. The latest victim of the crippling ...

July 03, 2020

Aviation challenge

BY dropping a bombshell on the floor of the National Assembly last week, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan opened...

July 03, 2020

Kashmir’s children

THE list of atrocities carried out by Indian forces in India-held Kashmir seems to be getting longer, while it...

July 03, 2020

Freedom for Iqbal

THERE are far too many harrowing stories of people languishing in jail for decades in this country before being...