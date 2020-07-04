PIA terminates services of 52 employees

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Interna­tional Airlines (PIA) on Friday terminated the services of 52 employees on various charges, including fake or tampered degrees, breach of rules and unauthorised disclosure of official information to media.

The organisation, however, awarded appreciation letters to 11 employees for showing dedication and commitment to their duty.

The national flag carrier recently grounded more than 140 pilots after revelation in the National Assembly that some pilots held ‘dubious and fake’ licences.

“Discipline is the most important aspect of any organisation as it binds the employees and motivates them to follow the organisation’s rules and regulations. It is, therefore, important to appreciate hardworking and dedicated employees and punish defaulters found guilty after transparent and unbiased inquiries as per law,” the PIA’s HR department said in a letter to all employees.

According to the letter, the services of as many as 25 employees were terminated on charges of fake/bogus/tampered degrees and documents, 21 employees were dismissed on charges of prolonged unauthorised absence, while service of one employee was terminated for showing disobedience and breach of rules and SOPs.

The letter further said that unauthorised disclosure of official information to social and mainstream media led to dismissal of two employees. Two other employees faced demotion over breach of rules, while one employee faced deduction of increments for being absent from duty.

A PIA spokesman, meanwhile, said the management had awarded appreciation letters to 11 employees for their dedication and commitment to their job and for showing a high degree of professionalism.

The spokesman said the management was ensuring strict discipline in the organisation and at the same time it was recognising and appreciating dedication to the service and professionalism among its employees.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2020