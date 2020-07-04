DAWN.COM

Modi visits border region, says military ready to defend country

AgenciesUpdated July 04, 2020

In this handout photograph taken on July 3, 2020 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks to Indian troops during his visit to Nimu in the union territory of Ladakh. — AFP
In this handout photograph taken on July 3, 2020 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks to Indian troops during his visit to Nimu in the union territory of Ladakh. — AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew on Friday into Ladakh, the northern border region where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a stand-off, and said the military stood ready to defend his country.

Previously, Ladakh was part of India-held Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), which enjoyed limited autonomy. But in August last year, New Delhi annexed the disputed J&K region and reconstituted Ladakh as a union territory. Pakistan rejects the move.

The comments Modi made in Ladakh prompted Beijing to call for restraint at the tense border area in the northern Himalayan region.

Modi, making his first trip to the region since the Indian army lost 20 soldiers in a clash with Chinese soldiers last month, said his country’s commitment to peace should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

His comments prompt China to call for restraint

“Today India is becoming stronger, be it in naval might, air power, space power and the strength of our army. Modernisation of weapons and upgradation of infrastructure has enhanced our defence capabilities multifold,” he said in a speech to soldiers near Leh, the regional capital.

India claims Chinese troops have intruded across the Line of Actual Control, or the ceasefire line separating the two armies in the high altitude Ladakh region, and the clash on June 15 occurred because Chinese troops sought to erect defences on India’s side of the de facto border.

China says the whole of the Galwan valley where the clash occurred is its territory and that it was frontline Indian troops who had breached the border, which is not demarcated.

China’s foreign ministry said on Friday the two countries were holding talks to reduce tensions.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian, responding to a question about Modi’s visit to the border region, said both sides were in communication through diplomatic and military channels to ease the situation.

“In these circumstances, neither side should take actions that might complicate the border situation,” he said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The most serious crisis on the India-China border in years has erupted while Beijing is embroiled in disputes over the South China Sea, Taiwan and its tightening grip over Hong Kong.

Modi referred to what he called “China’s expansionism” in his speech to soldiers. “(The) prime minister said that the time for expansionism is over. This is the era of development,” the Indian government quoted Modi as saying, in a press release.

“He recalled that it is this mindset of expansionism that did great harm.”

In a separate development, India’s power ministry stipulated that Indian companies would need government permission to import power supply equipment and components from China, amid rising military tensions between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2020

Comments (25)

Surrender Modi
Jul 04, 2020 09:51am
Didn't dare to even name China.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jul 04, 2020 09:52am
Most cowardly, incompetent PM in Indian history. Competition was tough.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 04, 2020 09:54am
With humiliation against Pakistan, territory loss to China and shut up call by Nepal, Modi becomes most disgraced world leader in recent history.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jul 04, 2020 09:55am
This man is the worst thing that could happen to India. Irrecoverable damage done. And counting.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jul 04, 2020 09:57am
Honorable message to Indian Army by Modi ji: You keep dying, I keep denying.
Recommend 0
kautiliya
Jul 04, 2020 09:57am
Get it from Taiwan
Recommend 0
Rkk
Jul 04, 2020 09:59am
This unique natural urge often exhibited by the Indian PM shows how a true leader can motivate his countrymen.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Guy
Jul 04, 2020 09:59am
Not a single country, not Trump, Japan, Russia stood with rowdy Modi. Spectacular humiliation.
Recommend 0
Steel
Jul 04, 2020 10:01am
The world laughs. Yesterday, the great Indian media tycoons ran weeping to Modi after China blocked them.
Recommend 0
Two Can Play
Jul 04, 2020 10:04am
59 apps banned didn't scratch multi-trillion China economy. India's failing economy served blow by Chinese retaliatory ban on Indian media.
Recommend 0
Charisma
Jul 04, 2020 10:08am
Defend what now, funny man? China got what it wanted, while you looked away.
Recommend 0
Sahil
Jul 04, 2020 10:10am
India's amazing Prime minister.
Recommend 0
Bottom Line
Jul 04, 2020 10:10am
Bottom line: nobody can help the people who themselves want to be fooled and kept ignorant. Fun to watch.
Recommend 0
Lion King
Jul 04, 2020 10:13am
The great leader roared, "India lost no territory, no soldiers. What's all the fuss about?"
Recommend 0
Side View
Jul 04, 2020 10:16am
Modi might become Nehru the second. Whoever let India be overrun by Chinese would be blamed by the Indians forever！
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jul 04, 2020 10:20am
India is hitting China economically. Already Chinese companies are barred from road, metro, railways, power equipment, 59 apps banned. More to come.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 04, 2020 10:22am
@Sahil, Yes. Amazingly disowned Indian territory and soldiers. Then cowardly never named China once.
Recommend 0
Dr. Khan
Jul 04, 2020 10:37am
this bravado is not going to help, the armed forces morale has drooped beyond resilience.
Recommend 0
King
Jul 04, 2020 10:40am
Fearless leader with great visionary
Recommend 0
Raja
Jul 04, 2020 10:41am
The King.
Recommend 0
Raja
Jul 04, 2020 10:41am
The Greatest of all.
Recommend 0
Raja
Jul 04, 2020 10:43am
The Greatest ever born.
Recommend 0
Peshawari
Jul 04, 2020 10:44am
Surrender Modi
Recommend 0
Isolated
Jul 04, 2020 10:52am
Ready for defeat !
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jul 04, 2020 10:56am
Nothing would come out of it. For China.
Recommend 0

