Three held for child pornography in countrywide crackdown

ISLAMABAD: The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three suspected child pornographers in a countrywide crackdown.

The agency produced them before prevention of electronic crime (cybercrime) courts and obtained their three-day physical remand.

A senior official of the FIA said that for the first time such suspects, who are allegedly members of pornographic websites, had been arrested with the active support of Interpol and European and international law enforcement agencies. In the past, he added, the FIA used to arrest the suspects on the complaints of local people and then start further probe. However, this time the FIA itself initiated the probe and contacted the international law enforcement agencies to trace the suspected child pornographers.

The official said the international partners of the FIA helped the agency trace the culprits after examining the data retrieved and shared by the suspects.

According to the FIA, the three suspects were arrested from Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala in Punjab. The agency recovered pornographic material, photographs and other devices from their possession.

They have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIA official said the accused persons not only used to share pornographic material with international pornographic websites but also circulate them in local WhatsApp groups. The investigation was being carried out by the FIA Cybercrimes Wing in Islamabad, he added.

The FIA prosecutors requested the courts for physical remand of the accused for further investigation into their connections.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2020