Today's Paper | July 03, 2020

FM Qureshi tests positive for Covid-19

Dawn.comJuly 03, 2020

In a tweet, Qureshi said that he had a slight fever earlier today and had immediately quarantined himself at home. — AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but was feeling "strong and energetic".

In a tweet, Qureshi said that he had a slight fever earlier today and had immediately quarantined himself at home.

"I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers."

Several politicians, including members of the ruling PTI, have been diagnosed with the virus over the past few months as it continues to spread in Pakistan. More than 223,300 people have tested positive across the country since the first case emerged on February 26 while more than 4,500 deaths have been reported.

Prominent political leaders who have contracted the virus so far include National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PPP leader Saeed Ghani and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, all of whom have recovered.

In June, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had also tested positive for the virus.

Former Balochistan governor Syed Fazal Agha, PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza, Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, MNA Munir Khan Orakzai and PTI's Mian Jamshedud Din Kakakhel are among politicians who passed away after contracting the virus.

