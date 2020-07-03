At least 20 killed in crash between coaster, train near Sheikhupura: police

At least 20 people have been killed in a crash between a coaster and the Shah Hussain Express train near Sheikhupura, DPO Mohammad Ghazi Salahuddin said.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, at least eight people have been injured in the accident, all of whom are being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura. The bodies are also being shifted to the DHQ hospital.

Rescue officials from both Railways and Rescue 1122 have arrived at the scene of the accident and are providing first aid to the injured, a statement by the Railways Ministry said. All divisional officials have also been directed to reach the crash site.

The accident occurred around 1:30pm at a crossing near Sheikhupura that was reportedly unmanned. Following the accident, the divisional engineer was suspended by the ministry, the statement said.

Sheikhupura DPO Salahuddin, while talking to reporters, said that 25-26 people were travelling in the coach, out of whom 20 had been killed in the accident. The victims include women and children as well.

According to the DPO, the passengers in the coaster were Sikh Yatrees who were returning from Nankana Sahib — where they had gone to visit relatives — to Peshawar. He added that there were two more coaches that took a different route and are safely on their way.

As opposed to the initial reports that suggested that the crossing was unmanned, the DPO said that the gate was closed. He said that it seemed like the driver had tried to take a shortcut instead of waiting at the crossing, which resulted in the crash. He added that facts will only be clear after an investigation.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has ordered authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for the accident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan regretted the train accident, according to a tweet by the ruling PTI. He expressed grief at the loss of lives and directed authorities to provide the best medical aid to the injured.

Frequent accidents

The incident comes four months after a bus crossing an unmanned railway crossing near Rohri in Sindh was crushed by the Lahore-bound Pakistan Express train coming from Karachi, killing at least 19 people and leaving more than 30 injured.

Train accidents in Pakistan have been frequent over the past couple of years. Last year had proven to be one of the worst years for Pakistan Railways and its huge number of passengers as a number of accidents, including the horrible Tezgam fire tragedy in October, exposed wrong decision-making and incompetence allegedly on the part of the management while dealing with the department’s operations.

“Over 100 train-related incidents, including some fatal accidents, took place in 2019. Besides this, 111 incidents of engine failure on the way were reported within first five months of the year alone,” an official source had earlier told Dawn.

In a rare and one of the most horrifying tragedies in Pakistan Railways’ history, 74 passengers were killed, with 90 per cent of them burnt alive, and over 40 injured when three coaches of the Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan on October 31 last year.

Days later, the Pakistan Railways administration had suspended six grade 17 and 18 officials from service for showing negligence in the discharge of their duties that led to the massive fire in the three coaches.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.