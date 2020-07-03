At least 20 killed as train crashes into coach carrying Sikh pilgrims near Sheikhupura: police

At least 20 people have been killed in a crash between a coaster and the Shah Hussain Express train near Sheikhupura, DPO Mohammad Ghazi Salahuddin said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the deceased were mainly Sikh pilgrims who were travelling home from Nankana Sahib.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, at least eight people have been injured in the accident, all of whom were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura. The bodies were also shifted to the DHQ hospital.

Rescue officials from both Railways and Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene of the accident and provided first aid to the injured, a statement by the Railways Ministry said. All divisional officials were also directed to reach the crash site.

Officials inspect the site of the accident. — DawnNewsTV

The accident occurred around 1:30pm at a crossing near Sheikhupura that was reportedly unmanned. Following the accident, the divisional engineer was suspended by the ministry, the statement said.

Sheikhupura DPO Salahuddin, while talking to reporters, said that 25-26 people were travelling in the coach, out of whom 20 had been killed in the accident. The victims include women and children as well.

According to the DPO, the passengers in the coaster were Sikh Yatrees who were returning from Nankana Sahib — where they had gone to visit relatives — to Peshawar. He added that there were two more coaches that took a different route and are safely on their way.

A view of the bus involved in the accident. — DawnNewsTV

As opposed to the initial reports that suggested that the crossing was unmanned, the DPO said that the gate was closed. He said that it seemed like the driver had tried to take a shortcut instead of waiting at the crossing, which resulted in the crash. He added that facts will only be clear after an investigation.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has ordered authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for the accident.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran said he was "deeply saddened" by the train accident and that he had directed officials to ensure that proper medical care is provided to the injured.

"My condolences and prayers go to the families of the deceased. [I] have directed relevant authorities to ensure facilitation and care for all the families," he said.

The premier announced that the Railways' "operational safety SOPs will be reviewed immediately".

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow at the loss of lives in the train accident and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

According to a statement, the chief minister directed the health department to provide all facilities possible to the injured.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari termed the incident "horrific", saying many innocent lives were lost in the tragedy.

"Railway crossings both manned and unmanned need strict implementation of SOPs and PM has rightfully directed a review of all railway safety procedures," she said in a tweet.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said the news of the Sikh pilgrims' death in the accident was "saddening".

"I extend my most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families on their irreparable loss," a tweet by his office quoted Sharif as saying.

Frequent accidents

The incident comes four months after a bus crossing an unmanned railway crossing near Rohri in Sindh was crushed by the Lahore-bound Pakistan Express train coming from Karachi, killing at least 19 people and leaving more than 30 injured.

Train accidents in Pakistan have been frequent over the past couple of years. Last year had proven to be one of the worst years for Pakistan Railways and its huge number of passengers as a number of accidents, including the horrible Tezgam fire tragedy in October, exposed wrong decision-making and incompetence allegedly on the part of the management while dealing with the department’s operations.

“Over 100 train-related incidents, including some fatal accidents, took place in 2019. Besides this, 111 incidents of engine failure on the way were reported within first five months of the year alone,” an official source had earlier told Dawn.

In a rare and one of the most horrifying tragedies in Pakistan Railways’ history, 74 passengers were killed, with 90 per cent of them burnt alive, and over 40 injured when three coaches of the Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan on October 31 last year.

Days later, the Pakistan Railways administration had suspended six grade 17 and 18 officials from service for showing negligence in the discharge of their duties that led to the massive fire in the three coaches.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.