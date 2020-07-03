DAWN.COM

July 03, 2020

India's Modi visits Himalayan border where troops clashed with China

Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed troops in Ladakh's Nimoo area. — Photo courtesy ANI Twitter
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed troops in Ladakh's Nimoo area. — Photo courtesy ANI Twitter

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh on Friday, weeks after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on their disputed border there, escalating tension between the Asian giants.

Modi, who has been under pressure to respond to what India deems Chinese incursions, met troops at a base in Ladakh’s Nimu area, pictures from Reuters partner ANI showed.

Officials said Modi was accompanied by the chief of defence staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the chief of the army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He also addressed troops in Ladakh's Nimoo area, where he said that the "bravery" displayed by the Indian soldiers had sent a "message [...] to the world about India’s strength". He further said that "bravery is a prerequisite for peace".

India and China have traded blame for triggering the high-altitude brawl in the Galwan Valley on June 15, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and at least 76 were injured.

China has not disclosed how many casualties its troops suffered.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have amassed troops along the border, most of which remains disputed, and military and diplomatic talks are going on to de-escalate the confrontation.

