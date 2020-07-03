DAWN.COM

Virus situation improving across country except Sindh: Asad Umar

Dawn.comJuly 03, 2020

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar addressing the media in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar addressing the media in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that while the country's overall coronavirus situation was getting better, there was a significant lack of improvement in Sindh, particularly in the provincial capital Karachi.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the the number of deaths, patients admitted to hospitals and patients on ventilators had gone down.

Crediting this development to citizens following precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus, Umar said if this continues, the country's situation will continue to improve.

"However, there is only one area where we are not seeing that much improvement, which is in Sindh, especially Karachi," he said.

He maintained that to address this, the National Command and Operation Centre team held a meeting with the provincial chief secretary and the provincial health minister and was working on a way to replicate the results from the rest of the country in Sindh.

He also urged citizens to remain mindful of the fact that an improvement was only being seen because they were following precautionary measures.

"Don't take this to mean that the pandemic is going away on its own and you can do whatever you want," he cautioned, adding that a lapse in following preventive measures could cause the number of cases to rise again.

"I had earlier warned that our cases could reach 1.2 million by July end if we don't take action or follow preventive measures. But because people are following precautionary measures and the administration is also taking action [...] this number may be less than 400,000."

He concluded his press conference by urging the public to follow doctors' advice with seriousness.

Some areas in Karachi placed under 'smart lockdown'

In light of the recommendations made by the district health officer, certain areas in Karachi were placed under a 'smart lockdown' on Friday to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The deputy commissioner of Karachi's Malir district ordered a lockdown of five days, from July 3-7 in "the large(r) public interest and to prevent/slowdown the spread of deadly coronavirus".

Phases I and II of UC-06, Gulshan-i-Hadeed will be sealed and all commercial markets, shopping malls and superstores and markets in the main streets of the area will remain closed, a notification said.

Meanwhile, the Karachi West district commissioner imposed a lockdown in areas of six UCs for two weeks, from July 3-17. The following areas will be sealed:

  • Gulshan-i-Maymar blocks X, Y and Z, UC-5 Songal, Gadap

  • Docks & Majeed Colony, UC-3, Kemari

  • Saedabad blocks 5G, 5J and A3, UC-5, Baldia

  • UC-4 Metroville blocks 1-5, SITE

  • UC-11 Data Nagar, Area A/B, Orangi

  • UC-12 Mujahid Colony (Millatabad, Gulfamabad and Aligarh Colony), Orangi

Similarly, the Karachi South district deputy commissioner also announced a complete lockdown in Civil Lines, Garden, Arambagh, Lyari and Saddar for two weeks, from July 3-17.

According to the notification, the following areas will be sealed:

  • All commercial areas in Khayaban-i-Rahat, Civil Lines

  • Block 4, Clifton, Civil Lines

  • All localities in Bath Island

  • Block 5, Clifton, Civil Lines (all the areas between Khayaban-e-Saadi and Khayaban-e-lqbal and between Bank Road and Neher-e-Khayyam, including all businesses)

  • Khori Garden Market, Kharadar, Arambagh

  • Machi Miyani Market, Kharadar, Arambagh

  • All the commercial areas of Jeelani Masjid Road, Garden

  • All the commercial areas of Hari Masjid Road, Nanakwara, Garden

  • Doli Khata, Garden

  • Shoe Market, Garden

  • Madni Road, Lyari

  • Mosa Lane, Lyari

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Kashif
Jul 03, 2020 01:50pm
shame on you asad umar. expected better from you than the rest of the fools that are part of your party
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jul 03, 2020 01:51pm
Sindh highest density in towns than rural, while comparing with remaining three states. So controlling in cities is not easy than rural areas. So Sindh is different than other areas
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 03, 2020 01:52pm
Even overall governance in Sindh is pathetic!
Recommend 0
TruthHurtsButLiesDon'tFly
Jul 03, 2020 01:53pm
Looks like Carona has joined a political party as well.
Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Jul 03, 2020 01:54pm
"...there was a significant lack of improvement in Sindh, particularly in the provincial capital Karachi." Thanks to PTI significant lack of concern and apathy towards Karachi!
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 03, 2020 01:55pm
A statement from a five year has more credibility then these PTI politicians.
Recommend 0
Ameen
Jul 03, 2020 01:56pm
After sabotaging Sindh's response to Corona, you and your PTI are one to talk?
Recommend 0
Yusuf Ahmadzai
Jul 03, 2020 01:58pm
Shame on you for playing petty politics even in this situation.
Recommend 0
Yusuf Ahmadzai
Jul 03, 2020 01:58pm
@Pakistani, Well said.
Recommend 0
Nirmal
Jul 03, 2020 02:06pm
Is this a time of petty politics. It is humble request to PTI government to take pandemic seriously. We all now that the test number have decreased significantly throughout the country. If things goes in this direction time will come when we as a nation will be bared to travel internationally. Who will be responsible?
Recommend 0
waseem
Jul 03, 2020 02:08pm
1000s of cases in Punjab are going unreported. How come a bigger population province has less cases than Sindh ?? Liars ruling the nation.
Recommend 0
Wewillwin
Jul 03, 2020 02:10pm
@Ameen, after 18th amendment provinces are free. How did PTI damaged Sindh heath is provincial matter and federal is still helping them
Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 03, 2020 02:11pm
Actuall cases are 10 times ..i know few people who had symptoms but didnt go for testing rather isolated and spent that 7000 rs on food.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 03, 2020 02:12pm
Overall governance in Sindh is the worst.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 03, 2020 02:14pm
Virus test number improving across country except Punjab.
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jul 03, 2020 02:26pm
Sindh has the highest testing rate. Therefore, it has more cases than any other province of the country.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Jul 03, 2020 02:41pm
In KPK as well where death rate is above 6%?
Recommend 0

