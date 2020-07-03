DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 03, 2020

PTDC motels in north of country closed, staff sacked

Jamal ShahidUpdated July 03, 2020

Email

A PTDC motel in Naran Valley. — Photo by Syed Mehdi Bukhari/File
A PTDC motel in Naran Valley. — Photo by Syed Mehdi Bukhari/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has closed all its motels in northern areas and terminated the services of employees.

A notification issued on Thursday said that the corporation was forced to take this decision as it had been suffering losses continuously.

“Due to continuous and irreparable financial losses having no other resource and the current Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government and PTDC Board of Directors unanimously resolved to close down the operations of the company,” the notification said.

It said the decision was taken following an “in-depth analysis of the present situation and consideration of the facts and circumstances in the company and in the best interest of the employees, company and shareholders for survival and future viability. The company was left with no other option but to take these painful decisions”.

Tour operators term the decision a setback to industry

Reacting to the decision, tour operators termed it a major setback to the tourism industry.

Pakistan Association of Tourism Operators president Maqsoodul Mulk told Dawn that the PTDC motels were ideally situated for tourists to rest and then wake up the next morning and continue their journey farther into the north.

“In a way, the government has now officially told local and international tourists that there is no place to stay between Chitral and Gilgit, in Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Naran,” he said.

About 24 or 25 properties now shut down in the entire north are other than the six ‘sick’ motels and restaurants the corporation had closed down in March last year.

Last year, the PTDC had shut down its motels at Taxila in Punjab, Chattar Plain in KP, Astak in Gilgit-Baltistan and at Khuzdar in Balochistan, as well as Chakdara restaurant in KP and Daman-i-Koh restaurant in Islamabad.

“This is discouraging news, especially when the government is trying to promote tourism in the country with the prime minister forming the National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) to accomplish that goal,” said Maqsood ul Mulk.

He argued that the federal government should retain the PTDC and all its properties. Provinces lacked resources to promote tourism, he asserted.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said that from travelers’ perspective, PTDC motels were established and carefully selected to offer them a break and much-needed rest after covering great distances before proceeding further to their destination.

NTCB member Aftab Rana said the motels had already been shut after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. “However, it has already been decided that the federal government would withdraw from the business mode of the corporation and exclusively promote tourism and that its properties will be privatised,” he said.

He said the PTDC had decided to offer a $1.4 billion package to its employees as golden handshake.

“Unfortunately, the PTDC employees decided to take the matter to court where it is still pending,” he said.

He said the corporation had accumulated losses of up to Rs1 billion. “It has been running on taxpayers’ money and only paying salaries to an unproductive staff. There was no income being generated through its properties.

“It is a hard decision to close down these operations, but keeping all these considerations in view the government has decided to privatise PTDC properties. There is no other option,” Mr Rana said.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
DADA
Jul 03, 2020 08:31am
Everywhere CORRUPTION.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jul 03, 2020 08:34am
As per Asia Review, more than 120 million Indians lost jobs in April alone.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Jul 03, 2020 08:41am
Maybe some container friends recommended this
Recommend 0
iqbal
Jul 03, 2020 08:44am
Excellent! If there is no money to make there should be no business. May be later when country can get more visitors it can open these places again...on lease only.
Recommend 0
Tahir Malik
Jul 03, 2020 09:03am
Can public buy these houses?
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 03, 2020 09:04am
PTI government even do not know A,B,C as how to run the government. There are countries in the world where tourism played an important role in stabilizing economies. There was a time when the shut down PTDC motels were much required by the tourists. Prior to 1985, there were a lot of tourists visiting Pakistan and they all use to go to northern areas for site seeing and spending vacations. The tourism business was flourishing so much that it was difficult to find a single room empty in any hotel or motel in the country. During pandemic days, government assured all government and private employees that their jobs will not be terminated but government has taken another U-turn as usual. Pandemic is not damaging the country so much as government is itself damaging the country by taking such negative steps that it will take long time to put the things straight, once PTI will be vanished from the scene once and for all. Now there is nothing left to attract the tourists in the country.
Recommend 0
Malik Jee
Jul 03, 2020 09:05am
10 million jobs(joblessness) are on the way.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 03, 2020 09:17am
How do you promote tourism and shut down the places tourists use to stay at the same time ?
Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 03, 2020 09:46am
Another feather in the cap of PTI govt
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 03, 2020

Aviation challenge

BY dropping a bombshell on the floor of the National Assembly last week, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan opened...

July 03, 2020

Kashmir’s children

THE list of atrocities carried out by Indian forces in India-held Kashmir seems to be getting longer, while it...

July 03, 2020

Freedom for Iqbal

THERE are far too many harrowing stories of people languishing in jail for decades in this country before being...

Lack of restraint
Updated July 02, 2020

Lack of restraint

PM must be aware that the opposition is hardly in a position to oust him.

July 02, 2020

ATC cases

AT long last, the legal system is moving towards a more pragmatic approach where the functioning of the...

July 02, 2020

Harsh sentence

IRAN’S appalling decision to execute journalist Ruhollah Zam once again brings into focus states that curb freedom...