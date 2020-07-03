DAWN.COM

Pakistan rejects allegation of ‘exporting’ virus

Ikram JunaidiUpdated July 03, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday categorically rejected the allegation that Pakistan has exported the novel coronavirus to different countries, including the United Kingdom, and said any attempt to single out Pakistan would not be allowed.

At a media briefing, he also advised people to behave sensibly and not to travel to Europe without getting Covid-19 test done as it would put the reputation of Pakistan at stake. They should also avoid travelling unnecessarily, he added.

Dr Yusuf said there were some instances in which people got themselves tested at unauthorised labs and were found to be negative. However, they tested positive after reaching some countries.

“I suggest people that they should get themselves tested at the labs authorised by the embassies of different countries because otherwise they can be deported. Recently, there was a hue and cry in the UK that 50 per cent of Covid-19 cases were carried by the people who went there from Pakistan. The fact of the matter is that only 30 passengers were confirmed to have tested positive in the UK and even it cannot be said with surety that they had carried virus from Pakistan because tests are not conducted at airports of the UK,” he said.

“Who knows if those persons had contracted virus at airports of the UK or while going to their house in cabs. I have talked to the British High Commissioner in Islamabad and he informed [me] that the allegation was levelled in media reports and there was nothing from the government side. Similarly, in some other countries only 10 to 12 cases have been detected in people who travelled from Pakistan,” he added.

The SAPM said the country itself conducted tests of every passenger who came to Pakistan till the middle of June, but did not blame any nation for positive cases. Moreover, he said no one appreciated Pakistan for testing every patient.

“Now it is being claimed that 50pc of cases in the UK were being exported from Pakistan. But the fact is that only 30 passengers were detected positive there. I also suggest Pakistanis not to travel unnecessarily as some of the Pakistanis, who went abroad for tourism, have been stuck there and we are getting their requests to bring them back. I want to make it clear that our priority is to bring stranded Pakistanis first rather than those who went abroad for tourism,” he said.

Dr Yusuf said stranded Pakistanis would be brought back over the next one-and-a-half weeks and flights to the Gulf countries would not be stopped. “I suggest people to stop elective traveling abroad as we are not aware what will be the policy of Pakistan and other countries after two weeks. Pakistan has been acting with responsibility and will continue playing its role in stopping the spread of disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, 4,142 more people were infected with coronavirus and 58 lost their lives during the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 220,239 and deaths to 4,504.

Irsa Office sealed

The office of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) in Islamabad has been sealed after an official, who was detected positive for Covid-19, visited the office without submitting a medical fitness certificate.

According to a statement, the official visited the office on Thursday. The matter was brought to the knowledge of the competent authority and he was directed to immediately return and stay home till his test report comes negative.

“Besides, as remedial and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all employees, Irsa has taken a decision to close the office on Friday, July 3, (suffixing Saturday, Sunday i.e. public holiday) so as to disinfect the office properly and ward off the further spread of the virus. However, the staff concerned would remain available on phone,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2020

Khan
Jul 03, 2020 08:56am
As if pakistan knew. Mr abc had virus..btw the way recently two british ladies covid positve were allowed to fly on compensatory ground to new Zealand and yet once again cases there increasing..does uk did it deliberately??
Khan
Jul 03, 2020 09:01am
Btw the way virus spread in world and not in china..that doesnt mean china controlled it well..actyally they did but something started and so quickly they came tobknow about it and controlled . Other countries had headstart but there and in workd it spread so rapidly ..hope i make sense.well in a nutshell its a synthetic virus..who ever did it. You have now more cases:). Its not a flu havent seen any patient with running nose ..ita sonething else
Arshad
Jul 03, 2020 09:04am
Even 30% is very high. Officials trying to downplay rather than tightening administration.
Smart guy
Jul 03, 2020 09:07am
And a countries banning PIA flights is just another conspiracy!
Thomas
Jul 03, 2020 09:09am
Please. There was no 'hue and cry'. Pakistan graph of cases has come down even with equal testing rate as India.
Khajur
Jul 03, 2020 09:19am
Mudy's conspiracy against Pakistan.
