DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 02, 2020

India clears purchase of 33 Russian combat jets worth $2.4 billion

Reuters | APJuly 02, 2020

Email

A Russian Air Force MiG-29UB. — Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
A Russian Air Force MiG-29UB. — Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

India's government on Thursday approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets and upgrades to another 59 planes, acting to beef up its air force at a time when the military is locked in a border stand-off with China.

The approval for 21 MiG-29 planes and a dozen Su-30 jets will together cost 181.48 billion rupees ($2.43 billion), the defence ministry said.

The purchase, along with the upgrade of 59 other MiG-29s, was an attempt to address the “long-felt need of the Air Force to increase its fighter squadrons”, it added.

Tensions between India and China are at their highest in years following a clash last month in a disputed stretch of the border in the western Himalayas in which India lost 20 soldiers.

The two countries, which fought a brief border war in 1962, have since the recent clash moved additional forces and military equipment into key sections of the 3,488-kilometre Line of Actual Control — the ceasefire line separating the two forces.

The green light for the Russian planes followed a visit to Moscow last month by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where he urged his hosts to speed up deliveries, officials said.

More than half of India's military hardware is still of Russian origin even though over the last decade India has turned to the United States and Israel for high-tech arms transfers. Major arms manufacturers are wooing the country as it replaces obsolete Soviet-era weapons.

The Defence Ministry also approved the purchase of air-to-air missiles developed indigenously that it said will add to the strike capability of the air force.

Rahul Bedi, a defence analyst, said the acquisition of the Russian aircraft will boost the air force's depleted fighter squadron numbers, which have dropped from an approved total of 42 to 28. One squadron comprises 18 aircraft.

He said the 21 MiG-29s will be second-hand planes that will be updated in Russia, while the 12 Su-30MKIs will be built under licence by India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kashmiri
Jul 02, 2020 08:44pm
India should also ask Russia to upgrade its pilots.
Recommend 0
Hamid shafiq
Jul 02, 2020 08:47pm
countries make money from India
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Jul 02, 2020 08:47pm
Well Done Secular Democratic Republic of India - Well Done Friends Union
Recommend 0
Think twice
Jul 02, 2020 08:47pm
Like MIGs .
Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 02, 2020 08:53pm
Indian is buying junk no one else wants to buy.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 02, 2020 08:53pm
Keep buying just weapons from foreign manufacturers. That will definitely make you super duper power.
Recommend 0
Puneet
Jul 02, 2020 08:57pm
India don't afraid of Any country.
Recommend 0
Vimal
Jul 02, 2020 09:01pm
Do you know where will all these weapons will be used? Against whom?
Recommend 0
SATT
Jul 02, 2020 09:01pm
Too late,China is knocking at the gates.
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Jul 02, 2020 09:02pm
China is increasingly getting isolated.. This is a fact
Recommend 0
Azad
Jul 02, 2020 09:02pm
China Beware..
Recommend 0
Victor
Jul 02, 2020 09:03pm
Lethal and beautiful flying machines.
Recommend 0
Hari
Jul 02, 2020 09:04pm
USD 100 Billion defence purchase under pipeline, it all for defence not for attack'
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Lack of restraint
Updated July 02, 2020

Lack of restraint

PM must be aware that the opposition is hardly in a position to oust him.

July 02, 2020

ATC cases

AT long last, the legal system is moving towards a more pragmatic approach where the functioning of the...

July 02, 2020

Harsh sentence

IRAN’S appalling decision to execute journalist Ruhollah Zam once again brings into focus states that curb freedom...

July 01, 2020

More testing needed

Reports that new coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country are indeed welcome, but this latest trend must...

July 01, 2020

Petrol blame game

FEARS that the petrol crisis could trigger a damaging blame game within the government are now coming true. The...

July 01, 2020

Palestine land grab

IF all goes according to plan, Israel will initiate the latest phase of its colonial land grab of Palestinian...