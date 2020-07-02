Teenage girl allegedly raped during robbery in Lahore's Gujjarpura area

A teenage girl was allegedly raped during a robbery in Lahore's Gujjarpura area, it emerged on Thursday.

According to an FIR registered at the Gujjarpura Police Station, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the victim's employer — who was present during the robbery — said that he ran a small clinic in Saggian village.

In the FIR dated July 1, he said that he had employed his neighbour, who was in her late teens, as an assistant and would accompany her to and from the clinic.

"We left the clinic at approximately 10:20pm and were headed home, when four armed men emerged from the field and stopped us at gunpoint," he said.

He added that they robbed the two, taking his wallet and mobile phone, and the victim's purse.

The complainant said that after robbing them, two of the armed men took the victim to the field where they subjected her to rape, while the remaining two held him at gunpoint.

They left the victim unconscious in the field and fled from the scene after stealing the keys of his motorcycle, he said, adding that before fleeing, the robbers threatened to shoot them if they made any noise.

Meanwhile, Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir took notice of the incident and directed Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed to submit a report in this regard.

The CCPO said that officials were currently investigating the case. He said that an inquiry committee, headed by Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) SP Asim Iftikhar, had visited the scene of the crime.

Speaking to Dawn.com, CIA Spokesperson Asad Awan said that the victim was taken to the hospital for a medical examination, and the results were awaited. He added that four suspects were also taken into custody.

Iftikhar said that the victim was still at the hospital, but her condition was not critical.