Indian PM Modi shuts Weibo account after banning Chinese apps

ReutersJuly 02, 2020

Modi was among a handful of foreign leaders with a Weibo account. — Reuters/File
Modi was among a handful of foreign leaders with a Weibo account. — Reuters/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deleted his account on Sina Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, an Indian government source and the company said, as tensions between the two countries continue to simmer over a border skirmish.

Since posting on Sina Weibo the first time in 2015 during a visit to China, Modi has been an infrequent user of the Chinese social media platform. He had more than 200,000 followers and 100 posts before the account was shut.

Sina Weibo announced the closure of the account late on Wednesday and the removal comes a few days after India banned dozens of Chinese apps, including Sina Weibo and ByteDance’s TikTok, following the border clash between the two nations.

An Indian government source told Reuters on Thursday that it took time to get Modi’s account taken down.

“For VIP accounts, Weibo has a more complex procedure to quit which is why the official process was initiated. For reasons best known to the Chinese, there was great delay in granting this basic permission,” the source said.

India lost 20 soldiers in the clash last month at the disputed Himalayan border in what it said was a premeditated attack by Chinese troops. Beijing rejected the allegations and blamed frontline Indian troops for crossing into its side of undemarcated border.

Modi was among a handful of foreign leaders with a Weibo account.

Notably, he revealed the birth dates of both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang by wishing them “Happy Birthday” on Weibo. The birth dates of senior leaders in China are usually not revealed publicly.

Chinese leaders are rarely active on social media. Foreign social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are blocked in China.

The Indian source said all of Modi’s posts on Weibo had been deleted except for two showing pictures of him with Xi. “On Weibo, it is difficult to remove posts with the photo of their president,” the source said.

M. Emad
Jul 02, 2020 01:10pm
Indian Government recently lists 42 Chinese apps as dangerous spyware or propaganda tools.
Recommend 0
Afshan sohail Ahmed
Jul 02, 2020 01:12pm
Modi must now be knowing precisely the importance of fledgling social apps however can this lower down his fascist approach
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jul 02, 2020 01:33pm
He does what he says...No U-turns
Recommend 0
Sami
Jul 02, 2020 01:39pm
This was the befitting response to china Modi was talking about?
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jul 02, 2020 01:43pm
China is in trouble, World Democratic powers are aligned against communist and military dictators.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 02, 2020 01:45pm
A defeatist's reaction.
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jul 02, 2020 01:52pm
China is afraid of Modi
Recommend 0
Neil
Jul 02, 2020 01:52pm
Modi is great leader.
Recommend 0
On the border
Jul 02, 2020 01:53pm
He is making Independent
Recommend 0
Rai
Jul 02, 2020 01:53pm
The Chinks are gonna go down!!!!
Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 02, 2020 01:54pm
Now China has no choice but to vacate Galwan valley. Modi should have done this weeks ago.
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Jul 02, 2020 02:06pm
China will lose its economic clout which was their back bone.
Recommend 0

