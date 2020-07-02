No truth to Indian media reports of troops deployed along LoC, China using Skardu Airbase: DG ISPR

The military's media wing on Thursday termed reports by the Indian media that Pakistan had deployed troops along the Line of Control in Gilgit Baltistan region as "false and irresponsible".

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, via Twitter, said there was no truth to Chinese troops using the Skardu Airbase, saying that the reports were "false, irresponsible and far from truth".

"No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan," he added.

Indian media outlets have claimed that Pakistan has deployed "almost 20,000 additional soldiers" along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and GB "to match Chinese deployments on the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in the east".

"The level of troops Pakistan has deployed is more than what it did after the Balakot air strikes. Pakistani radars are believed to be fully activated all along the region too," a report by Economic Times said.

Furthermore, the publication claimed that meetings have been held between China and Pakistan officials and the former is also holding talks with the Al-Badr outfit in order to "incite violence" in occupied Kashmir.

The reports come after Prime Minister Imran Khan said on the floor of the parliament on Tuesday that Pakistan had "no doubt" that India was involved in the attempted attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi that took place earlier this week.

India is currently engaged in a conflict with China at the disputed LAC in the Galwan Valey of the Ladakh region. Last month, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between the two armies, the deadliest in decades.

Pakistan has repeatedly expressed its concern that India may initiate a "false flag operation" to divert attention from its casualties in the conflict with China.

Both India and China have accused each other of instigating the clash between their forces in the valley.