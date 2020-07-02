DAWN.COM

No truth to Indian media reports of troops deployed along LoC, China using Skardu Airbase: DG ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated July 02, 2020

"We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan," DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar says. — DawnNewsTV/File
"We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan," DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar says. — DawnNewsTV/File

The military's media wing on Thursday termed reports by the Indian media that Pakistan had deployed troops along the Line of Control in Gilgit Baltistan region as "false and irresponsible".

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, via Twitter, said there was no truth to Chinese troops using the Skardu Airbase, saying that the reports were "false, irresponsible and far from truth".

"No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan," he added.

Indian media outlets have claimed that Pakistan has deployed "almost 20,000 additional soldiers" along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and GB "to match Chinese deployments on the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in the east".

"The level of troops Pakistan has deployed is more than what it did after the Balakot air strikes. Pakistani radars are believed to be fully activated all along the region too," a report by Economic Times said.

Furthermore, the publication claimed that meetings have been held between China and Pakistan officials and the former is also holding talks with the Al-Badr outfit in order to "incite violence" in occupied Kashmir.

The reports come after Prime Minister Imran Khan said on the floor of the parliament on Tuesday that Pakistan had "no doubt" that India was involved in the attempted attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi that took place earlier this week.

India is currently engaged in a conflict with China at the disputed LAC in the Galwan Valey of the Ladakh region. Last month, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between the two armies, the deadliest in decades.

Pakistan has repeatedly expressed its concern that India may initiate a "false flag operation" to divert attention from its casualties in the conflict with China.

Both India and China have accused each other of instigating the clash between their forces in the valley.

Comments (15)

Rashid khan
Jul 02, 2020 12:40pm
Such an honest man
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jul 02, 2020 12:40pm
Why are you not allowing them?
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jul 02, 2020 12:41pm
Pakistan is a honest nation
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jul 02, 2020 12:42pm
Pakistan is world superpower
Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Jul 02, 2020 12:57pm
India must believe to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Rajiv
Jul 02, 2020 12:59pm
We have strong military satellites and can watch all moments.Don't worry.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jul 02, 2020 01:00pm
No Smoke without Fire....
Recommend 0
rich
Jul 02, 2020 01:12pm
and we beleive u
Recommend 0
Umair - Canada
Jul 02, 2020 01:15pm
What about satellite image proof ?
Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 02, 2020 01:16pm
@Rashid khan, “ Pakistan is world superpower” Inshallah
Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 02, 2020 01:17pm
India is really having nightmares these days. Under the able leadership of Field Marshall Arnab Goswami .
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jul 02, 2020 01:38pm
@Imran, from when?
Recommend 0
Leo
Jul 02, 2020 01:40pm
Very honest and transparent communication.
Recommend 0
Biranchi Acharya
Jul 02, 2020 01:46pm
Everything nowadays can be found through satellite images.
Recommend 0
Baz
Jul 02, 2020 02:03pm
Sir we have satellites
Recommend 0

