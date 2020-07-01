DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 01, 2020

IOK erupts in protest after Indian troops kill elderly man travelling with 3-year-old grandson

AFPUpdated July 01, 2020

Email

Relatives of civilian Bashir Ahmed Khan shout slogans as they grieve inside his residence on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 1. — AP
Relatives of civilian Bashir Ahmed Khan shout slogans as they grieve inside his residence on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 1. — AP
Relatives of civilian Bashir Ahmed Khan shout slogans as they grieve inside his residence on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 1. — AFP
Relatives of civilian Bashir Ahmed Khan shout slogans as they grieve inside his residence on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 1. — AFP

Hundreds of people in occupied Kashmir staged protests on Wednesday, accusing government forces of killing an elderly man in front of his minor grandson during a gun battle with Kashmiri fighters, which also left a trooper dead.

The Kashmiri fighters opened fire from a mosque attic in the northern town of Sopore, setting off a battle with security forces, paramilitary police spokesperson Junaid Khan told AFP.

The family of Bashir Ahmed Khan alleged that he was dragged out of his car after the showdown and shot dead by paramilitary troopers.

His three-year-old grandson, who was travelling with him, was later pictured sitting on his chest.

Disclaimer: The photo below on the right contains sensitive content which some people may find disturbing.

The child is pictured sitting on his grandfather's chest.
The child is pictured sitting on his grandfather's chest.

“Locals said that he [Khan] was brought out of his car and shot dead by the forces,” Farooq Ahmed, a nephew of the deceased man told AFP.

“They told us that someone in uniform then put the child on his chest as he lay dead on the road and took photographs,” Farooq Ahmed said.

The photo of the child sat on the body of his dead grandfather was widely shared on social media.

Paramilitary spokesman Khan said the allegation was “baseless”. Police also denied the claims, saying legal action would be taken for “false reports and rumours”.

“There was no retaliation from the security forces,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told reporters.

Hundreds assembled at the man's funeral near the main city of Srinagar shouting, “We want freedom".

Relatives and neighbours offer funeral prayers for Bashir Ahmed in Srinagar on July 1. — AFP
Relatives and neighbours offer funeral prayers for Bashir Ahmed in Srinagar on July 1. — AFP

Government forces have intensified counterinsurgency operations against Kashmiri fighters since a coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

Since January, at least 229 people have been killed during over 100 military operations across occupied Kashmir, including 32 civilians, 54 government forces and 143 fighters, according to the Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), a rights group.

Condemnations pour in

Reacting to the incident, Amnesty India said that officials had violated the law by disclosing the identity of the minor.

"It is also a breach of the 'best interests of the child' principle as required to be the basis of any action by authorities under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which India is a state party."

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the image of the three-year-old sitting on his grandfather's "lifeless, bullet-ridden body" exposed the real face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fascist India".

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the killing.

In a tweet, he said: "Widespread human rights abuses by fascist Modi govt constitute an acid test for the international community."

Tweeting the picture of the deceased's grandson sitting on his chest, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said she was "searching for words to describe [...] the grief & helplessness of the Kashmiri people."

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Changez Khan
Jul 01, 2020 08:31pm
How cruel and barbaric the Indian soldiers are... they are so coward who only know how to kill elder and children. Shame on them.
Recommend 0
Aks
Jul 01, 2020 08:38pm
That person was killed by Terrorists
Recommend 0
Anil
Jul 01, 2020 08:43pm
It was terrorist who killed him.
Recommend 0
Ordinary
Jul 01, 2020 08:45pm
His grandfather was killed by terrorist and boy was saved by police. I wish I could post picture.
Recommend 0
Faysal
Jul 01, 2020 08:50pm
Even battles spare elders but this is worse than any imaginable atrocity.
Recommend 0
Umair
Jul 01, 2020 08:52pm
No doubt only Indian terrorist forces can do such a shameless act.
Recommend 0
Just_someone
Jul 01, 2020 08:58pm
Its only a matter of time that Kashmiris are free from the oppression of India
Recommend 0
Haroon
Jul 01, 2020 08:58pm
There are no other words than "cowards". Go and face Chinese if you can rather then killing innocent old men, children and women.
Recommend 0
Dlip
Jul 01, 2020 09:00pm
Who fires from mosques?
Recommend 0
KHAN
Jul 01, 2020 09:04pm
IOK will be free soon InshaAllah, enough is enough.
Recommend 0
mani Phadke
Jul 01, 2020 09:13pm
@Umair, Have you seen it by your eyes?
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jul 01, 2020 09:19pm
Coward Indian forces.
Recommend 0
Well wisher
Jul 01, 2020 09:19pm
@Haroon, Indian soldiers will face Chinese and will try their best to liberate you as well... have faith
Recommend 0
Notwo
Jul 01, 2020 09:20pm
There is still debate as to who killed him.
Recommend 0
Kvp
Jul 01, 2020 10:09pm
Unfortunate incident and of course govts are responsible for such horrible acts.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 01, 2020 10:12pm
Thank you, Indian army for saving life of kid.
Recommend 0
Umar
Jul 01, 2020 10:14pm
@Anil, yes Dressed as Indian soldiers
Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 01, 2020 10:47pm
This is what occupation forces do all over the world. India is an occupying force.
Recommend 0
nam
Jul 01, 2020 10:50pm
Modi government will have to pay the price for this inhuman behavior. There will be consequences.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 01, 2020 10:52pm
@Well wisher, when you face China, your back will be towards us.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 01, 2020 10:54pm
@Umar , Indian Army.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous delusions

Dangerous delusions

The opposition seems to have become more coherent and forceful in challenging the government.

Editorial

July 01, 2020

More testing needed

Reports that new coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country are indeed welcome, but this latest trend must...

July 01, 2020

Petrol blame game

FEARS that the petrol crisis could trigger a damaging blame game within the government are now coming true. The...

July 01, 2020

Palestine land grab

IF all goes according to plan, Israel will initiate the latest phase of its colonial land grab of Palestinian...

PSX attack
Updated June 30, 2020

PSX attack

The symbolism of the target cannot be missed.

June 30, 2020

Affordable housing

THE World Bank will support the Punjab government develop a housing policy to improve access to affordable housing...

June 30, 2020

Human trafficking

PAKISTAN has been downgraded from ‘Tier 2’ to ‘Tier 2 Watch List’ in the 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report...