DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 01, 2020

Indian groom's wedding, funeral leave over 100 infected with coronavirus

AFPUpdated July 01, 2020

Email

More than 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India after attending the wedding — and then funeral — of the groom, who reportedly tied the knot while ill with the disease. — File
More than 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India after attending the wedding — and then funeral — of the groom, who reportedly tied the knot while ill with the disease. — File

More than 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India after attending the wedding — and then funeral — of the groom, who reportedly tied the knot while ill with the disease.

Officials in Bihar state said Wednesday that the 26-year-old groom had symptoms of the deadly virus when he got married on June 15.

He died two days later.

“So far, 111 people who either attended the wedding or the funeral have tested positive,” said Raj Kishor Chaudhary, chief medical officer in Patna, the state capital.

“All others have been identified and isolated.” Doctors are not certain the unnamed groom was the source of the infection as he was cremated before tests could be carried out.

But Chaudhary said around 400 people who attended the wedding or funeral would be isolated following a spurt in infections.

The groom, a software engineer who returned home from near New Delhi only a week before the wedding, had shown symptoms before the nuptials.

He was briefly admitted to hospital, but his family had him discharged and hosted the wedding with over 300 guests.

He died at his home two days later, with nearly 200 people attending the funeral. Some had attended both. None of the groom's relatives — including his bride — tested positive, officials said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into possible violations of social distancing regulations on the number of guests at both the wedding and funeral.

No more than 50 guests are allowed at India's famously lavish and colourful weddings — and just 20 people at funerals — to limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The epidemic is raging across the country of 1.3 billion people, with almost 600,000 infections and 17,000 deaths reported so far.

Bihar, one of the country's poorest regions and home to 120 million people, has recorded nearly 10,000 cases, with 62 deaths.

Experts believe a lack of testing is hiding the true figures and that the nationwide toll is far higher than reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has eased lockdown restrictions despite a surge in cases. But on Tuesday he warned the nation to be more cautious.

“We have become lackadaisical,” he said. “I again want you all to observe precautions in the same way as under lockdown. “

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pro Democracy
Jul 01, 2020 07:01pm
May his soul rest in peace. It is big loss for bride and both families
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 01, 2020 07:09pm
Its tip of the iceberg. Spread of virus is much higher than reported. India has already sprinted to G4
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous delusions

Dangerous delusions

The opposition seems to have become more coherent and forceful in challenging the government.

Editorial

July 01, 2020

More testing needed

Reports that new coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country are indeed welcome, but this latest trend must...

July 01, 2020

Petrol blame game

FEARS that the petrol crisis could trigger a damaging blame game within the government are now coming true. The...

July 01, 2020

Palestine land grab

IF all goes according to plan, Israel will initiate the latest phase of its colonial land grab of Palestinian...

PSX attack
Updated June 30, 2020

PSX attack

The symbolism of the target cannot be missed.

June 30, 2020

Affordable housing

THE World Bank will support the Punjab government develop a housing policy to improve access to affordable housing...

June 30, 2020

Human trafficking

PAKISTAN has been downgraded from ‘Tier 2’ to ‘Tier 2 Watch List’ in the 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report...