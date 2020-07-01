DAWN.COM

Airlift raises $10m in Series A-1 financing as it ventures into grocery delivery

July 01, 2020

"Airlift’s Series A-1 round marks one of the largest capital investments in the region," says the startup's CEO. — Airlift/File
Bus ride-hailing service Airlift has raised an impressive $10 million in Series A-1 financing, taking its total investment to $24.1m, its co-founder and CEO Usman Gul said in a statement.

"At a time of mass turbulence in capital markets, Airlift’s Series A-1 round marks one of the largest capital investments in the region," Gul said in a statement posted on Medium. "We are thrilled to partner with investors who share our vision for building decentralised platforms to introduce easier, faster and more efficient ways of moving people and goods around urban ecosystems."

The investment round was led by San Francisco-based Quiet Capital and also included TrueSight Ventures (London), RT Ventures (London), Shorooq Partners (Abu Dhabi), and ACE Capital (Taiwan), as well as local investors. The startup's previous investors, First Round Capital (San Francisco), Fatima Gobi Ventures (Pakistan) and Indus Valley Capital (Pakistan), chipped in as well.

Gul also announced Airlift's new venture into grocery delivery, called Airlift Grocer which is "a 45-minute delivery service for all household essentials".

“In the last few months, we have streamlined our processes so much that we now have the capability to deliver groceries within 45 minutes and with high order accuracy,” Airlift Technologies’ Executive Director, Syed Mehr Haider, told Profit.

Airlift, which started its decentralised mass transit operations just 11 months ago, had raised $12m in investments in November last year by leading investors in what was Pakistan’s largest Series-A round for a start-up.

It started off as a smart bus service that offers stop-to-stop public transport services on selected routes across Lahore and Karachi. It was founded last year by Gul, along with five other partners, using $50,000 pooled in by himself and family.

The bus ride-hailing service had suspended its operations in March, when the novel coronavirus started to spread in the country, leading provincial governments to impose restrictions on public transport.

"Given the Covid-19 threat, Airlift is committed to keeping our transit operations on pause until the situation stabilises. Our team is excited to resume transit operations once the worst of the pandemic is behind us," Gul said in his statement.

Arshad
Jul 01, 2020 02:58pm
Excellent job Gul and partners. This is an example if you start a legit business you can receive investment. Good luck
Rizwan
Jul 01, 2020 02:59pm
Good work this is the future wish Airlift all the success ......
Rashid khan
Jul 01, 2020 03:34pm
Only 10 million $? This should increase as Pakistan takes 50 times more loans every week
Rameay
Jul 01, 2020 04:01pm
Good going Airlife.
GreenOracle
Jul 01, 2020 04:17pm
Interesting to know that Pakistan has Taiwanese fund to invest in its company. I guess dollars have no colour except green.
M. Saeed
Jul 01, 2020 04:41pm
Home delivery of fresh vegetables in 45 minutes or so, is the best proposal during this period of lock-downs and SOPs.
Be Rational
Jul 01, 2020 08:49pm
If 10m $ is largest investment in the region then how much larger is 15B $ alone invested in Indian private limited company Jio platform that's too in last 3 month time period.
karachi
Jul 01, 2020 08:51pm
We need to support local alternative.
Syed
Jul 01, 2020 09:35pm
Raise as much capital as you like it will never be profitable. Unit metrics don't add up no matter how much you scale it. Grocery is a very low margin industry.
A shah
Jul 01, 2020 11:55pm
Probably corrupt and will swallow all the money and go bankrupt
Zak
Jul 02, 2020 12:42am
Enterprising entrepreneurs the catalyst for out economy to turn around.
