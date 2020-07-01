DAWN.COM

UK withdraws PIA permit to operate from Birmingham, London and Manchester airports

Reuters | Dawn.comJuly 01, 2020

The developments follow grounding of 262 pilots whose licences Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan termed “dubious”. — Wikimedia Commons/File
The United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday that it was withdrawing the Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) permit to operate from three of its airports, as required under the law.

“PIA flights from Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester airports are suspended with immediate effect,” a spokesman for the UK authority told Reuters.

The three were major flying destinations for the airline.

The announcement comes after the European Union Air Safety Agency's (EASA) decision to suspend the airline's operations in the bloc for the next six months. The developments follow the grounding of 262 pilots whose licences Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan termed “dubious”.

PIA operations suspended in EU states

Earlier on Tuesday, PIA said in a press release that EASA had suspended the airline's authorisation to operate in the bloc for six months.

“EASA has temporarily suspended PIA's authorisation to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against this decision,” a PIA statement said. It added that PIA would discontinue all its flights to European countries temporarily.

All passengers booked on its flights to European destinations will have the option to either extend their bookings to a later date or get a full refund.

PIA said it would temporarily discontinue all its flights to Europe but later said it received a two-day relief with landing permission in Europe and Britain granted from July 1 to July 3. PIA is also allowed over flying until further order, the national flag carrier's spokesman said.

Airline spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said the extension in flight operations was granted by the EU after the foreign secretary contacted the European authorities. He said the PIA management, Foreign Office and Pakistani ambassadors were all in contact with European officials.

He told Dawn that PIA would operate its flight PK-785 and PK-786 as per previous schedule. However, the schedule of other flights would be announced later.

The PIA had already written to foreign missions and global regulatory and safety bodies, assuring them it had taken stringent steps for the safety of passengers and grounded “105 pilots” suspected of obtaining licenses through unfair means.

Pilots question list of 'dubious' pilots

Meanwhile, Pakistani pilots and their union, the Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (Palpa), say there are discrepancies in the government's list of pilots with licences deemed dubious and are demanding a judicial investigation.

The PIA said the list showed discrepancies once the airlines received it. Thirty-six of the 141 had either retired or moved out, it said. Air Blue said seven of the pilots on the list no longer worked for the airline.

“It contains names of highly educated and qualified pilots who have passed all the tests,” “We want a fair and impartial resolution to this matter,” said Palpa's president Chaudhry Salman.

Pakistan aviation ministry official Abdul Sattar Khokhar said it did not have full details of the discrepancies and "the issue is being sorted out in consultation with airlines and civil aviation authorities".

Aviation Minister Khan's announcement last week of the grounding of 262 airline pilots suspected of dodging their exams had caused global concern.

The minister said the pilots included 141 from PIA, nine from Air Blue, 10 from Serene Air, and 17 from Shaheen Airlines.

Jul 01, 2020 01:31pm
Really feel bad for the honest pilots who studied and practiced so hard to get the licenses....
Hwh
Jul 01, 2020 01:31pm
Who will take risk!
Ramana
Jul 01, 2020 01:31pm
Another feather in the cap
Parvez
Jul 01, 2020 01:37pm
Inept governance fully on display .....
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 01, 2020 01:37pm
Honest leader PM Khan keep it clear, honest thank you for not hiding reports and we all know reforms are going to be tough. Stay on target and never comprise. Pakistan will get out these time with one step at a time hard work of Pakistanis and then learn from China.
Maula Jatt
Jul 01, 2020 01:43pm
PIA is world class
Critic
Jul 01, 2020 01:47pm
Good, IK was going to change nothing.
Sameer Shinde
Jul 01, 2020 01:47pm
This is UK’s way of diverting attention from internal matters. :-)
Agaria
Jul 01, 2020 01:49pm
These reactions are naturally due from all over the law abiding world. And the result of our own sins and Ministers lust to stay on TV cameras.
Fastrack
Jul 01, 2020 01:53pm
Everything can wait. But the rot must go.
Pakistani Guy
Jul 01, 2020 01:54pm
Weed out all the bad. Start afresh. With you Khan Saheb.
MG
Jul 01, 2020 01:56pm
How about China?
Rashid Khan
Jul 01, 2020 01:56pm
Good to know that Pakistani goes to these world class cities
WARRIs
Jul 01, 2020 01:58pm
A tight slap in the face of those political leaders who filled this great national asset (PIA) with incompetent and unqualified people.. now the entire nation is paying the price!!!
Mon
Jul 01, 2020 01:59pm
Who is next?
A shah
Jul 01, 2020 02:01pm
Imran Khan has zero credibility
Omar
Jul 01, 2020 02:05pm
This is the fruit of the corruption of PIA planted and nurtured by the PPP over many many years.
Gretekan
Jul 01, 2020 02:06pm
Must be an Indian conspiracy...
Umesh
Jul 01, 2020 02:12pm
I read some where that PIA will appeal against this decision.
Subhi
Jul 01, 2020 02:13pm
More trouble for PIA. First the pandemic caused huge losses to the airline and now the pilots issue and these bans have now made PIA disfunctional for a long period of time. Only time will say, how PIA will overcome this crisis.
Brownman
Jul 01, 2020 02:13pm
Shut down PIA. Immediately.
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jul 01, 2020 02:22pm
Shameful but NOT shocking.
zubair
Jul 01, 2020 02:22pm
hope china hires pakistan pilots...
M. Emad
Jul 01, 2020 02:24pm
Safety First.
indo p
Jul 01, 2020 02:26pm
All the PIA pilots got degree from AXACT online university.
Ashok
Jul 01, 2020 02:28pm
Appreciate aviation ministry of taking this bold step Without the fear of reputation loss and loss of job and business . Public safety and fair play is paramount Kudos
Khajur
Jul 01, 2020 02:29pm
What a shame.
Zartaz Gul
Jul 01, 2020 02:34pm
Where is Multani Peer Shah Mehmood Qureshi ?
Zartaz Gul
Jul 01, 2020 02:36pm
PIA can now fly only to Chinese cities.
Hussain
Jul 01, 2020 02:38pm
Imran Khan and his team have not been able to manage anything wisely. Should have thought a lot before making report publicly
Gargoyle
Jul 01, 2020 02:39pm
It’s time to clean the house and bring PIA back to it’s glorious days.
timetostopthis
Jul 01, 2020 02:40pm
The rot is really deep.
WARRIs
Jul 01, 2020 02:40pm
Let is hope that the situation is not exploited by Air Blue which is owned by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of Noon League!!
AJo
Jul 01, 2020 02:40pm
@Pakistani Guy, first check degrees of ministers.......
timetostopthis
Jul 01, 2020 02:41pm
I thought it was a world class airline.
timetostopthis
Jul 01, 2020 02:41pm
Last nail in the coffin of this national disgrace.
timetostopthis
Jul 01, 2020 02:42pm
Was this the promised tabdili?
Chrís Dăń
Jul 01, 2020 02:42pm
@Hwh, and why?
Khan
Jul 01, 2020 02:43pm
Its time to check the government's license to run this country
Zen
Jul 01, 2020 02:44pm
Very mature and careful handling of the issue by Pakistan government ! Keep it up.
Chrís Dăń
Jul 01, 2020 02:44pm
@A shah, other way round here. PIA has zero credibility and very sad as PIA worked as personal air service to elite only .
Truth
Jul 01, 2020 02:47pm
Good job UK.. Rest of the world to follow.
AKL
Jul 01, 2020 02:47pm
I'm sure PAF pilots are genuine
